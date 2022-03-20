Anonymous Insider says Jennifer Aniston was spotted at a dinner reunion with Brad Pitt.

Did Brad PittAndJennifer AnistonReconnect in Paris, France According to one magazine, the ex-spouses ate dinner in Paris together. Here’s the latest gossip about the tabloids’ favorite exes.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston ‘Spotted In Paris’?

This week Woman’s DayAccording to reports, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have finally reunited after their divorce in 2005. Unnamed sources claim that they met in the city where they fell in love. “riotous lunch turned into dinner.” While the former couple has put their romantic past behind them, sources say Aniston finally took up Pitt’s offer to rejoin Plan B, the production company they founded together in 2001.

“Jen and Brad are a creative team, always were,”Insider recipes “It’s been liberating teaming up again on new movie projects so it’s no surprise that having lunch did carry on into the evening. Brad thinks Jen’s a genius but in turn, she loves how his input adds testosterone to her writing.”Plan B has added a number of new projects, including Beetlejuice 2. “It was a huge deal to rejoin Plan B, but she knows, whether it’s business or pleasure, she and Brad were always a winning team.”

Jennifer Aniston to Rejoin Plan B?

This is just new nonsense added to an older story that we uncovered months ago. Back in October Woman’s Day According to reports, Jennifer Aniston has rejoined Plan B Productions and was collaborating with Brad Pitt. “steamy late-night scriptwriting sessions.”This story was completely false. Pitt has been at the helm of Plan B since the divorce from Aniston, and it doesn’t look like Aniston has any intention of returning.

Also, there is no evidence suggesting that Aniston and Pitt met in Paris. While it’s true that they were both in the city earlier this month, they were there for their own separate reasons. Aniston was there to film Murder Mystery 2This is a fast-paced, high-energy project that was filmed in Hawaii as well as Europe. And while we aren’t certain what exactly brought the Troy Actor to Paris Pitt visited the Eiffel Tower, and an art exhibition.. So, it’s safe to say that his trip wasn’t related to Aniston.

The Tabloid on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

These past months have been a challenging time for many. Woman’s Day She has been pushing hard to see a Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt reuniting. The outlet falsely reported that Aniston had joined Plan B productions. It claimed that Pitt flew to Hawaii for Aniston’s birthday. And last week’s edition of the magazine claimed Aniston was supporting Pitt through his painful separation from Jolie while they were both in Paris. Obviously, Woman’s Day The author desperately wishes readers to believe Aniston & Pitt are sparking their fire again, despite absolutely no evidence.

