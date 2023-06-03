Anne Marie, the singing superstar who has a cult following in America, is determined to take part in a reality TV show that will showcase her “devil side”

SINGING sensation Anne-Marie has revealed she’s determined to star on hit reality TV show Big Brother, in a bid to show viewers her “devil side.”

The 32-year-old hitmaker told Central Recorder: “I would do Big Brother, just because I love it!

3 Anne-Marie would like to appear on a Reality Show to display her ‘evil side.’ Credit: Getty

3 Big Brothet is the dream of many a singer.

“I feel like I’d be the person that if I’m deprived of food, I’m a bit of a devil – so I think I’d probably be good to watch in those situations. I just think it’s iconic – I’d love that!”

Anne-Marie is in luck, as Big Brother will be returning later this year with its much anticipated reboot.

Anne-Marie, the Alarm singer, is more busy than ever.

Central Recorder recently revealed that the 2002 singer has completed her third album, which follows 2021’s Therapy, and has channelled the song I’d Do Anything from the hit musical Oliver! One of the songs is a cover version of Oliver!

Aitch and the British star also collaborated on a hit called Psycho. They have also worked together with Shania Twain.

Anne-Marie tells us she’ll “never take a break” from music, but does struggle for inspiration at times.

The stylish star admitted: “I sometimes struggle for musical inspiration because I write stuff I’m going through and if I’m not going through anything – I ain’t got anything to say!

“It’s definitely a struggle sometimes but it’s also the best. Even in a struggle it’s the most beautiful thing to try and come up with something that ends up being a song people can listen to.”

As well as dominating the charts, racking up nine million social media followers… and vying to get on Big Brother, Anne-Marie also recently collaborated with Specsavers.

The star’s collab with the famed glasses giant comes hot on the heels of her Brit Awards tumble in 2022, which, she said, has become “iconic” – and she’s not wrong.

“It turned into an iconic moment but at the actual time of it happening I nearly died of embarrassment, but we got through it. I sent a tweet saying I didn’t need my left ankle anyway and Specsavers replied, so I guess the relationship started there really,” Anne-Marie revealed.

Jokes aside, the pop icon is bringing a much-anticipated dose of “90s nostalgia” to the brand, and said: “I wanted to get involved in this campaign because it feels totally natural to me. I’ve grown up being obsessed with glasses, whether its sunglasses or glasses – I wear them all the time.

“Basically, it’s the best part of my outfit and the most exciting part of the outfit that I get to choose every day!”

