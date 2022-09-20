Anne Heche, a contestant from Dancing With the Stars, was honored in this article:

Dancing With the StarsHonoring one of its own.

Disney+ added actresses to its reality series Anne Heche‘s name to the show’s memorial star, which appears on the iconic DWTS dance floor. The actress, who was pronounced dead on August 11, is listed along with the names of other contestants. Florence Henderson, Valerie Harper and Mary Wilson, who competed on seasons 11, 17 28, respectively.

DWTSSenior producer Adam RaiaHe confirmed the tribute via his Instagram Story September 19, writing: “Some of the greats that have passed away.”

The Six Days, Seven Nights star appeared on the competition show’s 29th season back in 2020, where her and her partner Keo MotsepeThe pair took to the floor for four weeks before they were forced to leave. The pair performed their final performance and then danced together. Katy Perry‘s “Rise.”The actress took time to reflect upon her relationship with the actor Ellen DeGeneresShe was her girlfriend from 1997 to2000.

After her exit from the competition, she admitted that she was disappointed by how her elimination went.