The 2011 Oscars cast Anne Hathaway (27, he 31), and James Franco (31), in hopes of increasing ratings. They also brought in younger writers, like Judd Apatow-protégé Jordan Rubin and eventual “The Good Place” co-producer Megan Amram. However, just because you have young people in your life doesn’t mean that there is cohesion. “We wrote all these jokes, but I don’t think we ever landed on a tone or a cohesive feeling of what the show would be,”Amram stated The Ringer.

The two stars approached the event in very different ways, with Hathaway committed and giving her all — Rubin called her “a great collaborator” — while Franco seemed distracted by his academic aspirations (he immediately flew to Yale for class the morning after, per New York Times). “It was very hard for me to get a hold of him,”Rubin. “That was a red flag.”David Wild, writer, also remembered a heated moment between the stars where Franco rejected Hathaway’s attempts to collaborate. “Again, this is a memory,”Wild claimed: “but [she] was like ‘Maybe you should try that,’ and he was like ‘Don’t tell me how to be funny.'”

On stage, he barely acknowledged Hathaway — carrying his phone during their Opening monologue. “What you want is people like Steve Martin and Martin Short reacting to each other,”Rubin. “But when you get your phone out, you’re doing your own thing.”