Anne Hathaway and James Franco Explain Their Awkward Oscars Hosting Stint

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Anne Hathaway and James Franco Explain Their Awkward Oscars Hosting Stint

The 2011 Oscars cast Anne Hathaway (27, he 31), and James Franco (31), in hopes of increasing ratings. They also brought in younger writers, like Judd Apatow-protégé Jordan Rubin and eventual “The Good Place” co-producer Megan Amram. However, just because you have young people in your life doesn’t mean that there is cohesion. “We wrote all these jokes, but I don’t think we ever landed on a tone or a cohesive feeling of what the show would be,”Amram stated The Ringer.

The two stars approached the event in very different ways, with Hathaway committed and giving her all — Rubin called her “a great collaborator” — while Franco seemed distracted by his academic aspirations (he immediately flew to Yale for class the morning after, per New York Times). “It was very hard for me to get a hold of him,”Rubin. “That was a red flag.”David Wild, writer, also remembered a heated moment between the stars where Franco rejected Hathaway’s attempts to collaborate. “Again, this is a memory,”Wild claimed: “but [she] was like ‘Maybe you should try that,’ and he was like ‘Don’t tell me how to be funny.'”

On stage, he barely acknowledged Hathaway — carrying his phone during their Opening monologue. “What you want is people like Steve Martin and Martin Short reacting to each other,”Rubin. “But when you get your phone out, you’re doing your own thing.”

Latest News

Previous articleTom Hardy proves to be a tough guy with his victory in Jiu-Jitsu Contest

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact