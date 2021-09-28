Annapurna Names ‘Minari’ Producer Christina Oh As EVP, Co-Head Of Film

Oscar-nominated Minari producer Christina Oh has been hired by Megan Ellison’s Annapurna as EVP, Co-Head of Film.

She’ll work alongside Adam Paulsen who was recently also named EVP and Co-Head of Film, and Oh will report to Ellison, CCO Sue Naegle and COO Chris Corabi.

Oh joins Annapurna from Brad Pitt’s Plan B which Annapurna previously had a deal with. Under that deal, Annapurna and Plan B produced Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, Adam McKay’s Oscar-winning Vice, Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning If Beale Street Could Talk and are now adapting and developing several other projects including Alex Michaelides’ best-selling novel The Silent Patient, M.T. Anderson’s Landscape With Invisible Hand with Cory Finley directing for MGM and a feature film by Sound of Metal director Darius Marder, among others.

“It is such a special privilege to be able to miss something, and I can say without a doubt that I will miss Plan B. Brad, Dede, and Jeremy have been great teachers and colleagues, and I’ve learned so much during my decade-long tenure. While it is bittersweet to depart, I am incredibly thrilled to be joining Megan and the Annapurna family to work alongside my good friend, Adam, as we collaborate on bringing new and exciting stories to the screen,” Oh.

While at Plan B, Oh also helped produce Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Joe Talbot’s feature film debut The Last Black Man In San Francisco and she most recently produced Minari, written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, which took the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2020, and won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and was Academy Award nominated for Best Picture this year. She is currently executive producing Lego Masters for FOX and Paper Girls for Legendary TV and Amazon.