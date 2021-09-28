Anna Duggar Supporting Husband Josh Duggar In Court With A Smile!

Anna Duggar flashed the cameras a smug look when she was last photographed, further adding to the speculation that she’s continuing to support her husband Josh. For those who don’t know, Josh was arrested in April for the possession of child pornography. He will be tried in November. He had a motion hearing on Monday. His wife was there to support him.

Since Josh was arrested, Anna hasn’t said anything on social media or spoken to news outlets. She also didn’t issue a statement on her husband’s latest scandal. Sources say that Anna believes Josh is innocent. One source even says that Anna thinks this wouldn’t have happened if Donald Trump was still president.

Josh currently lives with a court-appointed guardian, who happens to be a friend and supporter of the Duggars. He’s allowed to see his kids under his wife’s supervision. Sources report that Anna has been spending time with her husband and that she brought the kids along to visit him.

Anna Duggar seemingly still supports her husband.

Reddit user Duggar Snark posted a photo of their TV showing Josh and Anna leaving after Monday’s hearing. We reported that this was the first time Anna has been seen by fans since her husband’s arrest earlier this year. This photo also shows Anna’s seventh child. She previously revealed that she’s due in the fall, so it’s unclear when the baby will arrive.

In the comments section of the post, critics are talking about the look on Anna’s face and how it seems like she thinks Josh won’t go to jail. One user writes, “Wow they both look so smug! Why is she out in public with him supporting him? Sick!”

Someone else adds, “I cannot WAIT to see those smug smiles get wiped off their faces at his sentencing hearing when she walks out alone and he walks to a prison van in shackles.”

Yet another user chimes in, “That’s what’s so laughable. He believes he’s charming. Nobody else does. He’s never been anything close to charming. He’s obnoxious and annoying and smug and always has been. Nobody can find him charming. He’s delusional.”

So, were you surprised to see Anna Duggar with her husband Josh at his hearing on Monday? Do you think she still believes he’s innocent? Leave your comments below.

