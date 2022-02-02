Anna Delvey Writes about “Inventing Anna” and Life in Jail

Anna Sorokin — AKA Anna Delvey — is currently sitting in a jail cell in upstate New York. After a notorious period in 2013-2017 when she conned New York’s downtown socialites as a fake German Heiress, a jury found Sorokin guilty of taking money out of banks. Sorokin stated that she had a legitimate plan for a business.For a project called Anna Delvey Foundation. Her lawyer It was said that she was trying fake it until she achieved it.

Netflix will be releasing its first movie on February 11. “Inventing Anna,” a 9-episode limited series Based on Sorokin’s exploitsJessica Pressler, journalist New York magazine articleThis made her famous. Julia Garner plays Sorokin Has saidShe and producer Shonda Rhimes visited Sorokin while they were preparing the show.

This documentary reveals how Sorokin managed to smuggle herself into Manhattan’s art and business worlds. She claimed she had a $60m trust fund in Europe and she swindled her way through costly trips, hotels and restaurants, leaving no one with the bills.

In 2017, Sorokin was arrested by police and spent two years on Rikers Island. She was convicted by a jury in 2017. From her release, she spent another two years in Albion Correctional Facility upstate New York.February 2021. Sorokin was Six weeks later, ICE re-arrested the suspectFor having overstayed her visa They have held the child in custody ever since.wWhile she waits to hear if she’ll return to Germany,

Below Sorokin shares her experiences in prison and how she got COVID-19 while in jail.

While the world contemplates Julia Garner’s take of my accent in, “Inventing Anna,”A Netflix series about me shows the real me in quarantine isolation in Orange County Jail, upstate New York.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), decided my early merit release from prison was not important to them. I’m here because I can be completely self-sufficient if left to my (legal) devices, but I am actually present “a continuous danger to the community.” Apparently, Daily MailHeadlines are admissible evidence and overrule the New York State Board of Parole decisions. They can be used by the Department of Homeland Security to support its argument that I, instead of getting a job. “busy getting my hair done.”Me and my bad habits.

While I was in prison I paid the full amount of the restitution for my criminal case to the banks that I had taken money from. In the six weeks that they thought were sufficient for me to remain in freedom, I did more than many people have done in the two years prior. My visa extension was accidental and out of my control. I have completed my sentence and am appealing my criminal conviction. I have not broken any of the parole rules for New York State or ICE. I still haven’t been given a fair and clear path towards compliance despite all this.

Did I mention I’m also the only female in ICE custody within this jail? Don’t tell my that I’m special.

“The court finds that, even if released from detention and ordered to report regularly to ICE, the respondent would have the ability and inclination to continue to commit fraudulent and dishonest acts,”An immigration judge has ruled. “She clearly possesses the knowledge to do so and has failed to demonstrate remorse.”Sorry, I am being tried again.

So, no — it doesn’t look like I’ll be watching “Inventing Anna”Soon. Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me.





The night of ABC’s episode 20/20About me in October. Unfortunately, it was also the night that the meds came really late so everyone stayed up waiting and watched.

It is difficult to describe what I dislike about it. I don’t like being trapped with people who dissect my character even though nobody ever says anything negative. Everyone is actually encouraging, but only in a superficial way and for the wrong reasons. They love the money and all the boats and clothes. I saw it for a few minutes, then I went back to my cell. I am not going to be sitting there watching it with everyone. Thankyouverymuch. I also don’t need any new jail buddies.

It was something I hoped for a long time. “Inventing Anna”I would have moved on with my own life if the show had come out. I imagined the show as a concluding act, closing a long chapter.

This show, nearly four years in making and many hours of phone calls, visits and phone conversations later, is based upon my story. While I am curious to learn how they interpret all the research and other materials, I feel like an afterthought. The somber irony that I was confined to yet another horrible correctional facility, lost between the lines, is the history repeating itself.

Admittedly, I have made some questionable choices and I won’t repeat them today.

Are these my permanent threats to public safety? The government affirms that.

But in comparison with whom? Everything’s relative.

It is absurd for me to remain here long after the authorities have taken in and released numerous violent offenders (robbers/rapists/would-be murderers) or people with various felony DUIs and grand larcenies. Do TheyNot “clearly possess the knowledge”To re-commit similar crimes to those they were previously accused of, or to apply different standards?

In the meantime, I was spending another set of holidays, followed by a COVID-tainted birthday, in a depressing prison cell. This categorizes me as being more dangerous than any of these individuals. It is understandable, therefore, why I should not be allowed out of my cell several weeks at a stretch. Who would want to take that risk?

I left Albion when I had served my sentence in prison and thought that it was over.

Soon afterward, I found my way to Orange County Jail via Bergen County Jail. There, everything triggers constant flashbacks. In total, I have been to seven facilities in one case. It’s amazing! “Groundhog Day.”

I didn’t complain about many things. I thought that people only wanted me to be miserable from the beginning of my time in New York.

Consistently, the same hand finds its way to your knee. The exact same spot is covered in chains, cuffs and bruises. This is all done for security.

Be cool. Be cool. I was considered “not a regular white girl, like the rest of them here.”I tried to be kind. “good sport,”It brought me things. Sometimes it was not always but it is most of all the time. The little things. It’s enough to be competitive about. Others couldn’t get away with what I did. It wasn’t that I wanted their validation; it was more that it was something I couldn’t bear to face.

I didn’t say anything when they brought articles printouts and tear-outs out of magazines and newspapers to my jail cell. The Daily Newsis being monitored and purged daily of any mentions or inmates of Rikers. “media review.”

Many of the non-abuse strategies are subtle. They are formed by the realization that in prison, you are a problem and must be addressed.

You won’t find my new habit in the Netflix movie. I have to slowly bite the skin around the nails until they fill with blood. Blood from both sides collects at the tip. I then squeeze until enough water is left to drain down the sink into the cell with opaque white spray painted windows. That’s where I spend 91.2%. Rinse, repeat. It doesn’t do anything other than dullening an obsessive fixation of another wasted day that I’ll never return. It’s impossible to stop.

While in prison, I gave up the idea of privacy quickly. How many people can say that they are in complete control of their own lives?

And most importantly — didn’t I put myself here?

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse, the 19th of January saw me test positive for COVID-19.

Although I am certain I will live, it is hard to believe that I haven’t been so sick in years.

In the event of a positive test, the jail will just lock you up. It’s convenient. It will all pass. Most of the people who came here soon understood this and stopped complaining about their symptoms in fear of being arrested. The staff insists that the words “Medical isolation“, even though it has nothing medical about. One is being asked to sit in a locked cell. This area is like a petri-dish for bacteria and viruses. It is only entertaining to listen to the dim-witted sergeants try 50 different ways of telling you. “no.”

There is always an answer to everything. They are overworked, tired, and have a hundred-day backlog. They don’t specify what is wrong with me, which seems to be the problem. I don’t recall any delays, backlogs or me being arrested.

In over four years, I haven’t seen a real doctor. Do not count Dismissive nurses who believe everyone wants to get high.

This is how it’s made: the jail. They take away all your choices and give you the worst so you won’t do it again. You may also overstay your visa.

In October, at my latest ICE bond hearing it was my burden to show that I would pose a threat to my community if released.

They did not present any evidence that would support my insatiable desire to continue criminal exposure. With eight remaining years of parole supervision apparently not being a good enough deterrent, and in absence of anything better, what they did find was an Instagram post from 2018 — an old picture of My friend NeffAnd me on a roof in Chelsea. This was posted by her to mine with the location tag as “Rikers Island maximum security prison”As a throwback joke, [Editor’s Note: Neffatari Davis is Anna’s friend, a consultant on “Inventing Anna” and was extensively quoted in the New York Magazine story.]

Multiple NYPD and internal investigations were launched into the picture, but none yielded any results. I was never given a written infraction.

It was refreshing that ICE did not have any restrictions regarding its operations, despite the fact that it thrives on breaking all kinds of rules.

It is difficult to present any evidence or prepare any evidence when the hearing begins ten minutes before. It’s fair to call me “unpredictable”If you have never given me the chance to create stability

I have been waiting since November for a decision from ICE. This is the latest twist from ICE. “to reissue”Undeliverable mail. This should be simple, considering that all my mail has been logged. This will be a tedious task. One month? Six months? A year?

These kinds of decisions are not easy to make. Who cares if the threat to public safety remains in a cell?

Many of these inmates don’t speak English, but they are allowed to leave the prison without any formal assistance. They are truly a blessing to me. Many of those I’ve met are kind and well-meaning people, even if they make a few mistakes. However, I doubt that any of them can meet the standards of financial stability or property ownership that ICE used to keep me here.

When Americans hear the word Mexico, most Americans immediately think of Mexico. “ICE.” No wonder — the mainstream media is flooded with news where Immigration and Customs Enforcement is mentioned mainly in the context of deportations and detentions of minorities.

ICE is a multi-faceted organization that deals with all immigrant and not just those who enforce the southern border. This was something I discovered while in this jail. I have heard many versions of “I didn’t realize you were Mexican. You really can’t tell!”And “It’s crazy that they can hold you for this long, and you aren’t even from Mexico.”

As a genuine surprise, the revelation that you don’t have to be Hispanic if you have any problems with ICE seemed to register.

Some offer friendly advice and go the extra mile. “Did you know there’s an office in the city where you can renew your visa? Did you ask your lawyer?”Yes, but then I kinda did. At that exact office, I was arrested.

Will I forever be judged by my early-to-mid-twenties?

Do you think there is anything I could have done differently to close this chapter.

Will I be stuck in a past that was not entirely my fault? Without the chance to move forward?

How many years are necessary to reflect on an account that is overdrawn before it becomes socially acceptable to open another?

How many old VHS tapes must one watch before being considered reformed