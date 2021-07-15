“Animal Kingdom” Season 1 To 5 Available On Netflix? | Where to Watch

The die-hard fans of the Cody family, the wait is finally over as “Animal Kingdom” Season 5 has already made a booming comeback. The show is officially available on the TNT Network and some of the selected regions of Netflix. Therefore, some Netflix fans may be worrying about missing out on the latest episodes. But, no worries as we are here to tell you where “Animal Kingdom” Season 1 to 5 are available on Netflix or what can be a better substitute if it’s unavailable in your region.

“Animal Kingdom” is one of the flagship-level series on the TNT Network and Netflix. After successfully delivering four phenomenal seasons it’s now running its fifth installment on Netflix. Coming from one of the biggest names in the industry, Jonathan Lisco, “Animal Kingdom” is a superhit series, with an immense viewers base. The first installment of the show dropped back in 2016 on the TNT network and it instantly got the attention of the viewers. With its rich drama-loaded plot and thrilling characters, the show became one of Netflix’s hit series within a blink. However, in various regions, “Animal Kingdom” is not available for the Netflix audience. So, here are the regions where Netflix subscribers can stream “Animal Kingdom” Season 1 to 5.

Can the UK audience watch “Animal Kingdom” on Netflix?

Unfortunately, “Animal Kingdom” is not officially available on Netflix in the UK. However, recently Amazon Prime Videos has also bagged the streaming rights of the show. Therefore, the fans can enjoy it on Amazon Prime.

Why is “Animal Kingdom” Season 1 to 5 unavailable on Netflix, United States?

In the United States after a tough race, finally, the streaming Goliath, Amazon Prime Videos has grabbed the streaming rights for “Animal Kingdom” from 2017. Therefore, it’s unlikely that the show will land on Netflix. However, we can expect “Animal Kingdom” all seasons on HBO Max after a few days.

In which Netflix regions is “Animal Kingdom” Season 1 to 5 available?

“Animal Kingdom” Season 1 to 5 is officially available on the following Netflix regions –

India

Australia

Canada

Hong Kong

Singapore

Thailand

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated with the latest news from the entertainment industry.