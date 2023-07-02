Anheuser-Busch Never Reached Out After Bud Light Backlash

Dylan Mulvaney said that Anheuser Busch did not contact her in the wake of her massive backlash for endorsing the Bud Light brand. This led to death threats, and the sales of Bud Light also plummeted.

“I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me but they never did,” she said in a Share videos on Instagram “On Thursday. “And for months now I’ve been scared to leave my house. In public, I’ve been made fun of. I’ve been followed. And I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

In response, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told , “We remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. Our top priority is the privacy and security of all our employees, partners and customers. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best – brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers.”

“I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.” Dylan Mulvaney breaks her silence, addresses the Bud Light controversy for the first time. Says she’s been abandoned by Anheuser-Busch. pic.twitter.com/o4PxIo5T9c — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 29, 2023

Mulvaney explained that she was waiting for “things to get better” before she mentioned how the brand failed to support her during the controversy. “I’m bringing it up because what transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined. And I should have made this video months ago but I didn’t and I was scared,” she said.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all. It gives the customers license to hate and be transphobic as much as they like. And the hate doesn’t end with me it has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community… To turn a blind eye and pretend everything is okay, it just isn’t an option right now,” she said.

Ellen DeGeneres commented on Mulvaney’s video, “We still have a long way to go, but things will get better, and they’ll get better because of you.” The Trevor Project responded, “We love you… You are creating a safer world for LGBTQ young people.”