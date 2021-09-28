Angie King, Jo Koy’s ex is who?

Jo Koy is famous for his quick wit as a stand-up comic.

The E! panellist, the star is most well-known for his role as a comic. The star of E!’s late-night show Chelsea Lately has found a new woman, but his ex-wife Angie King is still a mystery.

Who is Angie King?

Jo Koy’s ex-wife, Angie King, is a Filipino-American artist and singer who goes by her stage name Nura Luca.

The comedian first dated her at the beginning of his career. They were married not long after they met – though it’s not known the exact date.

Although they split in 2013, they remained close friends.

On Jo’s 50th birthday in June 2021, Angie penned a sweet post to her ex-husband calling him her “best friend”.

Jo with his new love Chelsea Handler

Angie is currently in a relationship with skateboarder and painter Gino Perez. They have created a clothing line called Mexican U.F.O.You can follow her on Instagram @mother.king where she shares lots of sweet snaps and cute videos of her life.

Are Jo Koy and Angie King married?

They have one child together. They were married in 2003 when they welcomed their son. Joseph J. Herbert Jr is their only child. He is now 18 years.

Who is Jo Koy with now?

Jo is well-known for appearing on Chelsea Lately, but it seems he is much more than just a good friend with the show’s lead lady.

It’s true, he is now dating Chelsea Handler.Page Six exclusively confirmed the two comedians were dating on September 21, 2021.

On September 27, 2021, the couple finally made it official by posting a series of adorable snaps to Instagram.

Chelsea had previously cryptically told the world how much she was “in love”.

It was widely speculated that she was talking about Jo, even though she didn’t mention his name in the post.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking out into the distance, and captioned it: “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love.

“And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”