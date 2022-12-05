Angels fall: Peace for the Peace of All

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired the horror feature “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” Denise Richards will star in the film, which is set to be released summer 2023. Richards portrays a hard-working weapons expert that knows exactly how to deal with demons. You can watch the teaser exclusively on.

And if that’s not enough, scroll down to see first look images.

Arifin putra is also available“The Raid 2”) and starring Josh Burdett, “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace” sees a group of demon hunters led by Gabriel — an Afghan war vet struggling with some personal demons of his own — on a mission to defeat a terrifying army of the undead. Outfitted, of course, with some fairly awesome weapons by Richards’ character.

It is clear that our Angels heroes are in serious trouble as the trailer shows. Luckily for them, and us, things look likely to get pretty gross, and violent — and to be clear, that is absolutely the opposite of a complaint — and, naturally, action-packed with some pretty sick looking fights. Also, and we can’t stress this enough, it’s objectively good that finally someone figured out that a crucial component of demon hunting is access to weapons and an expert to help you use them.

And of course, we’re glad Richards’ This was an incredibly difficult experience with an armed road-rager didn’t impact the film.

“Denise Richards, in a real departure, is a force to be reckoned with in “Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace,” Keith Leopard, president of Uncork’d said in a statement. “She has some fabulous action sequences, expertly directed by Ali Zamani, and her fans are going to eat it up. With state-of-the-art effects, superb choreography, and a wonderful cast, there’s no denying ANGELS FALLEN : WARRIORS OF PEACE will be one of Uncork’d’s big ticket releases next summer.”

“We knew we needed a distributor that could appreciate and get behind a star-driven, wild horror romp. With their great track record, particularly within this genre, Uncork’d Entertainment is the perfect home,” executive producer Zeus Zamani said.

The screenplay is written by Chris Kato, AZ Film Studios. It was inspired by Ali Zamani’s story. It’s produced by Djonny Chen with co-producer April Kelly, Lee Kholafai, Jeff Miller and co-producer George J. Merino. Andreas Olavarria, Zeus Zamani’s executive producer, is also involved.

Zamani negotiated the deal on behalf of the film team with Keith Leopard of Uncork’d Entertainment.

Check out these first-look photos to see more from the film:

