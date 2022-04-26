Angelina Jolie’s Kids Allegedly Want Intervention Over Supposedly Concerning Appearance, Health Problems, Several Rumors Claim

Is Angelina Jolie’s shrinking physique starting to worry her kids? Rumor has it that fans and doctors alike are concerned for Jolie’s health. Let’s check in on the Eternals actress.

‘Skeletal’ Angelina Jolie Scaring Her Family?

Back in November, the National Enquirer reported Jolie was “paper-thin” and had shrunk to a dangerous 98 lbs. “Angie’s weight has reached the point where it’s scaring friends and loved ones,” an insider dished. “She barely touches food when she sits down to eat and she’s clearly not getting enough nutrients.” The outlet then consulted a medical professional who hadn’t treated Jolie that warned how malnutrition could lead to a variety of other health complications.

We were immediately skeptical of this story. Right off the bat, it was worth mentioning that neither this tabloid nor its “insiders” had any insight into Jolie’s lifestyle or diet. Her slim build could be caused by plenty of different factors, and diet could have nothing to do with it. Furthermore, the magazine failed to recognize that Jolie has always been slim. She doesn’t look drastically different than she did years ago, so we just couldn’t believe that anyone in her life was “scared” of her appearance.

Angelina Jolie’s Kids Planning An Intervention?

Then the Globe shed a bit more light on the actress’ medical history, revealing that Jolie actually suffers from severe arthritis. One source observed Jolie’s hands, insisting that they were a tell-tale sign of the disease. “It’s quite shocking how spindly and veiny her hands are, with knuckles knobby and the bones looking like they could snap in two,” the tipster noted. Finally, the magazine revealed that Jolie’s children were begging their mother to change her lifestyle and take better care of herself.

But we seriously doubted that this disreputable tabloid had the sort of insight it was claiming to. According to the report, this insider knew Jolie’s weight, her medical history, and the private feelings of both her friends and family. Obviously, no one’s getting access to her medical records and her children. Furthermore, there’s no real evidence that Jolie suffers from arthritis. The only proof the outlet ultimately had was just a single out of date photo.

Alarm Over ‘Skin-And-Bones’ Appearance?

And more recently, the Globe returned once again to raise red flags over Jolie’s health. This time, the magazine was hyper-focused on Jolie’s feet. During a recent outing, Jolie’s feet were exposed in a pair of sandals, and the outlet’s source was shocked by how frail they appeared. The insider speculated that Jolie was suffering from every health problem under the moon—from poor diet to osteoporosis. But finally, a physician warned that the biggest threat to Jolie’s health was her susceptibility to breaking bones.

Of course, this report didn’t seem any more genuine than the others. The magazine’s “insider” had no problem using crude language and even called Jolie “gross.” And after taking a look at other paparazzi photos from the very same outing, our guess is that the lighting was the main thing to blame for Jolie’s pale appearance. In other images, her feet looked just fine. Overall, it’s clear the magazine just wanted to criticize Jolie’s looks and never had any real concern for her well-being.

