Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd had a leisurely dinner together

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd had a leisurely dinner together
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd had a leisurely dinner together

Reportedly after dining together, Jolie was seen getting into the back of the ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ singer’s black SUV and were supposedly going back to The Weeknd’s home.

This is not the first time we’re hearing of the actress and the singer hanging out together. In fact, they were seen at the same Italian restaurant back in July.

Page Six claims that the celebs spent hours at the famous spot but left separate and decided not to share photos. The 46-year old wore a black silk gown with a light beige trench coat and a black mask for the dinner outing. The Weeknd chose a black tuxedo in denim and black boots.

A source close to The Weeknd told Page Six, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]” adding “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

Time will only tell what comes of these two celeb friends.

Stay connected with your cultura by signing up for our newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, royals, as well the best beauty and fashion news, delivered straight to your email!

Latest News

Previous articleCharles S Dutton from ‘Roc’ Did a Hideous Crime but Managed to Go from Prison to Hollywood – Inside His Road to Success
Next articleReddit Story Is it Selfish To Tell The Truth To My Sister?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact