Angela Bassett reveals how a 12-year-old Keke Palmer got her the role of mother in Akeelah and The Bee

Angela Bassett has been compared to Keke Palmer for a while. From their physical resemblance to Palmer’s spot-on impression of the Oscar-nominated actress, fans can’t help but see some of Bassett in the Nope star. As the author of the following article explains, there is more to the relationship than the similarities. Black Panther An actress played Palmer’s supportive, stern mom in the spelling bee drama. Akeelah & the Bee They were both great actors in the film and Palmer might have been instrumental in Bassett’s portrayal of her mother in 2006’s classic.

They reunite for an unforgettable event Vanity Fair Video celebrating drama film. Keke Palmer said that she was a big fan of Angela Bassett as well Laurence Fishburne because of their roles in the biopic. What’s Love Got to Do with It. Fishburne had already been cast as Dr. Larrabee before his frequent co-star was cast as the title character’s mother, Tanya Anderson. Palmer recalls thinking at that time that it would have been something for the Oscar-nominated actors to reunite many years later after having co-starred in Tina Turner Biopic. Bassett claimed that Palmer got her the part.

I don’t know, for some reason, I recall that I got the role because of you. Does that sound true? You suggested that they ask who you would like as your mother and you replied, ‘I want Angela’. That’s what I recall, that’s what I remember during that time of how I came around to that project.

Keke Palmer wanted to be with her idol, and you can’t blame him. It worked, since she, Bassett, Fishburne and Fishburne won critical acclaim and received multiple awards nominations. Although no actor received an Academy nod, Bassett and Fishburne gave Oscar-worthy performances.

This is the now-29-year old True Jackson, Vice President An alumnus recalled feeling excited when she heard that Angela Bassett had joined the indie drama. It was an incredible dream for Bassett and Laurence Fishburne to share the screen together. After she was over her stardom, the actress began to seek out lessons from her co-stars. It was the Hustlers Star shared his memories of watching the actors interact with one another on set.

Ich was nervous about Akeelah’s Bee and very excited. Obviously, [it was] My first big role as a star. I appeared in almost all scenes except one. Your professionalism is something I will always remember. That was my favorite part. [part] for me with both of you guys is seeing what it’s like to be with a real professional serious actor that treats everyone well, and just kind of was a real example of what it is to be a success was. I didn’t realize it then but being my age now, I look back and I’m like, man, those were my best teachers.

Keke Palmer appears to have removed quite a lot from her time at the set Akeelah. She learned from her co-stars how to act professionally and present herself well no matter what job it is. You can also say these things have contributed to Palmer’s success. Notable releases included: Nope Lightyear. And Angela Bassett has been booked and busy as well, between her work on Fox’s 9-1-1 Her return as Queen Ramonda to Marvel Cinematic Universe in Wakanda for Ever: Black Panther. Despite all this, I can’t help but think back to their 2006 collaboration. And, of course, Palmer was a big part of making it possible.

