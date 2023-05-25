Angel Mercado Ocasio, a 19-year-old college baseball player from California, died after an accident.

A Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a college baseball player.

Angel Mercado-Ocasio died May 23 at age 19, succumbing to a traumatic head injury he sustained a day earlier. He helped to build a makeshift wooden dugout at the ballfield used by his recreational baseball league. The building collapsed onto him. Fox 43 reported.

At the time of the accident, Angel, his coach and a few other teammates were taking down the structure, which they put up themselves before a game, the outlet said, adding that the city had recently told them they didn’t have a permit to build on the property.

Angel had the largest heart Alejandro Escudero, one of the late player’s close friends, told Fox 43. “I wonder how it could have been him. He was a young innocent boy.”

Mercado Ocasio played second base for the recreation team and baseball at Central Penn College.