Ang Lee directs Mason Lee, the son of Bruce Lee Biopic

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ang Lee has cast his son Mason to play Bruce Lee in a biopic about the legendary martial artist for Sony’s 3000 Pictures.

The “Brokeback Mountain” Dan Futterman’s script will be directed by the director.“Capote,” “Foxcatcher”This version builds on the previous designs by Jean Castelli (Alex Law), Mabel Cheung (and, most recently, Wells Tower).

Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee will produce the film, which is untitled for now, along with Ang Lee, Lawrence Grey of Grey Matter Productions, Ben Everard and Brian Bell. 3000 Pictures’ Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. They previously collaborated on Lee’s 2012 film “Life Of Pi.”

Said Ang Lee, “Accepted as neither fully American nor Fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Gung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema.”

“I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality,” His statement was continued.

“’Bruce Lee’ is a longtime passion project for Ang and a deeply emotional story depicting the triumphs and conflicts of one of the foremost real life action heroes of our time,” Gabler was added. “All of us at Sony and 3000 Pictures are proud to help Ang and his filmmaking team create what we believe will be an extraordinary theatrical event.”

Lee’s martial arts epic “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” The film won four Oscars, and is still the most-grossing movie in English. Here are some examples “Pi,” his most recent films are 2016’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and 2019’s “Gemini Man” Starring Will Smith.

Mason Lee used to work with his father before. “Billy Lynn.” You can also get other credits “Fresh Off The Boat,” “The Hangover Part II,” And “The Missing.”

Ang Lee is repped by CAA, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham and Slate PR. Futterman is repped by UTA and attorneys Frankfurt Kurnit. UTA is representing Grey Matter. Jamie Feldman, an attorney at Lichter Grossman, represents Grey Matter.