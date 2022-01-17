Andy Cohen explains why Mary Cosby, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Didn’t Attend The Reunion

The second season The Salt Lake City’s Real Housewives has been bonkers for two main reasons: Jen Shah’s legal troubles and the contentious remarks made by Mary Cosby. She compared Shah to an a “Mexican thug”Later, I doubled down on referring Jennie Nguyen to as having “slanted eyes.” The cast was heading into filming the show’s reunion last week, with expectations that the controversial pastor would address her comments. However, reports later revealed that Cosby had not shown up. Andy Cohen, the reunion host, has confirmed her absence and provided details about why she wasn’t there.

Bravo fans and Andy Cohen don’t see enough Real Housewives stars refuse to rehash drama at the reunion – usually because it is the kiss of death to their tenure on the show. It’s also part of their contracts. Mary Cosby wasn’t too concerned about those prospects when it comes to the Salt Lake CitySeason 2 reunion. Cohen shared the news on Radio Andy (via Bravo Queens):

I felt a sense of purpose. [Mary Cosby wouldn’t show up]. I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.

It was all, said the TV personality. “very disappointing.”Mary Cosby doesn’t actually receive much gratitude from her fans. She has received a lot of backlash from fans for comments she made that were racially insensitive. The reality star was also accused of racism in her first season. The backlash then turned into a back-and-forth between her and fans on social media – and to say it didn’t go well is an understatement.

She has issues with Salt Lake City’s Real HousewivesFans was speculated to be the real reason for her absence from the reunion. Rumours have also suggested that she won’t be returning for the third season. Andy Cohen also had some words to say about this possibility, adding:

I said to her, Look, and this was what I don’t like about people not turning up at the reunion ‘You allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture.’I would prefer to hear from her. She was an integral part of the show’s success. It’s been on two seasons. She’s been an integral part of the show. So if she doesn’t want to come back to the show that’s one thing, but I would’ve liked for her to come back to the reunion, have her say, and leave with her head held high and then make the decision. That was my hope…

It seems that Mary Cosby has decided to leave the series. But, Live: Watch What HappensTalk show host stated that fans can still look forward to an “excellent”Reunion, despite the obvious absence of castmate.

Bravo reunions are more dramatic than the original arguments of a season. It’s probably for the best that Mary Cosby has stepped aside from the reunion. Salt Lake City’s Real HousewivesBecause it wouldn’t have worked out if she tried and defend herself. Again. You can catch the last of her series on Bravo Sundays at 9 PM EST.