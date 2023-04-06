Andy Cohen admits he was ‘wrong’ after he’s slammed by Bravo fans for ‘praising’ skinny WWHL guests who ‘use Ozempic’

ANDY Cohen is being held responsible for improperly celebrating Watch What Happens Live viewers who lost weight using any method necessary.

Andy from WWHL admitted that he encouraged guests to use the antidiabetic medicine Ozempic in order to get a slimmer body on his Sirius XM radio show Radio Andy.

Andy (54), has been giving praises to Bravo’s Real Housewives women for losing weight and asking Ozempic if they lost it.

Fans weren’t happy with the late-night host praising guests for their Ozempic pound drops. Page Six.

Today’s radio Andy show featured Radio Andy discussing a DM he received about WWHL from a friend.

According to the news outlet, the DM asked him not to praise guests for being slimmer and ask them if their tiny figures were due to medication.

Andy’s message read: “Tonight was the third ‘Watch What Happens Live’ guest who I’ve heard you praise for losing weight and inquiring about Ozempic.”

Instead of defending himself, he admitted to the problems.

Andy replied introspectively to the fan. “Well you know what?” This woman – she’s right.”

He was positive when Jennifer Fessler (Real Housewives of New Jersey) admitted to having lost fat while using Ozempic.

Dolores Cantania (52), Jennifer’s star, recently spoke out about her Ozempic use.

DOLORES DROPS WEIGHT

Dolores went to bed last night. Insta profile To share a photo showing her slimmed down figure.

The Versace crop top, leggings and shorts were matched. Her light brunette hair was styled in waves.

Dolores smiled brightly, looking thinner than ever, and captioned her post: “What did everyone think of tonight’s show? Here’s an unfiltered version. Had so much fun in the @bravotv clubhouse with @bravoandy.”

“Hair extensions and hairstyled @marissastissi.hair

Makeup @georgemiguelarnone.”

The Bravo star joined Andy for WWHL on Tuesday night also, where she admitted she has been using semaglutide for weight loss “for six weeks.”

Reality star also stated that the RHONJ does not only provide her with antidiabetic medications.

“I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” she explained.

When asked if she has experienced any side effects from Ozempic, Dolores replied: “Just not hungry.”

JEN’S NEW LOOK

Jennifer got candid with Andy about all her latest plastic surgery work during her appearance on the late-night show in late March.

Reality star, who revealed it to talk-show host, said she had gone under the knife for a restructured face.

Andy asked Jennifer about Jennifer’s new look and Jennifer admitted her.

I got a glow up!” Jennifer exclaimed to Andy on WWHL.

What am I doing? Yes, I had a facelift. Yes, I did. I’m Dr. Sam Rizk Baby, he really is the best. He even got a nose job!

Her next words were: “Yeah I don’t play, but I do not play.” She continued: “Yeah, I don’t play, I don’t play.” And I lost a lot.

“I used peptides. I don’t remember if there are any medications that can help me lose weight.

Andy continued to question Jennifer about whether or not she’d used Ozempic, an anti-diabetic drug to aid in weight loss.

Ozempic has become popular among people wanting to shed pounds since the product does cause weight loss.

Jennifer claimed she was going to confirm Jennifer’s assertion. But … whatever works, here I am.”

Andy, Andy’s mother on WWHL and the two-time mom of two shared their experiences with cosmetic enhancements in an interview for New Beauty.

New Beauty was informed by her that Sam is the plastic surgeon she selected because his results “look so natural.”

“I thought I was going to need a Blepharoplasty,” [a type of surgery that removes excess skin from the eyelids] Jennifer stated that she had also requested a facelift and that he refused.

“He pointed out my nose being droopy. This has been bothering me for quite some while.

“I was open to rhinoplasty, but I never went through with it.”

“So, for my surgery I chose the deep-plane neck lift and facelift as well as a rhinoplasty.”

