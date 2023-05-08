Android users have been warned that apps can secretly sign them up for paid subscriptions. This is what you need to delete.

Andriod users have been warned that there are a number of apps on their phone which could sign them up to unwanted subscriptions.

Kaspersky, a cyber security firm, revealed a new scam attempt that could cost money to you if you do not delete these apps immediately.

This new malware is called “Fleckpe” and it can be found on popular photo editing, video-editing and wallpaper download apps.

It is shocking to learn that over 620,000 devices downloaded the apps. These apps can be used to enroll in subscriptions using confirmation codes which are sent via text message to your device before you purchase.

According to a digital advice website: “All of this occurs in the background and for the end user whose device is infected, the apps themselves work as they normally should to avoid giving away the trojan’s presence.”

Check the developer and reviews to make sure the app is safe and verified on Google Play.

If any of these applications are downloaded on your computer, you should delete them.

It’s only a few days since Android users received a warning to delete 8 other kinds of apps from their phones for security.

Performance boosting apps may seem like they’re helping your phone, by “saving battery” and “optimising games”, but in reality they’re just using up space.

Have two apps on your browser? This is also a cause for concern.

Cookies and other data collected by the program could be used to compromise your privacy on the Internet.

Try to delete social media apps like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat to help your device health and privacy.

Get rid of all apps that you don’t use.