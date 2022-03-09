Andrew Stanton Reveals Sequel Story

The Disney blockbuster 2012 “John Carter”The film was originally intended to launch a new franchise. Andrew Stanton (co-writer) had already planned where the sequels would take the characters prior to the movie’s release. The $307 million box office disaster put an end to franchise plans. “John Carter”This was the first and final Disney adaptation of the Edgar Rice Burroughs series.

Stanton, ten years later, is now ready to share where he would have taken John Carter and Dejah Thois (Taylor Kitsch), in the second sequel. “Gods of Mars.”

Talk to us for a complete and untold tale of the creation, production, and release “John Carter,”Stanton shared the story he was writing for the follow-up with Mark Andrews.

“It was going to be that every movie had a different character saying the prologue,”Stanton stated. “The first one is Willem [Dafoe], as Tars. The second one’s prologue narration was going to be Dejah. And it was going to give anybody that hadn’t seen the first movie a little precursor of the history that got you to this movie. Shorthand, interesting imagery, whether it was artwork or whatever. And then you were going to reveal she was telling it to her baby. And you were going to realize, Oh my God, it’s the child. It’s Carthoris, this child of Dejah Thoris and Carter. And that story she’s telling, she’s telling the story of the father that this child will never know.”

Stanton continued: “And then her dad, Ciarán Hinds’ character, Tardos Mors, said she’s been up too long, she’s tired, let her grandfather have a moment with the child and I’ll put her to bed. Then it was going to be revealed to be Matai Shang (Mark Strong) in shapeshifting mode. And he was going to steal the baby. And then it was going to go onto the opening credits. The next image after the opening credits was going to be Carter lying in his funeral suit in the middle of the desert, just looking like a dead body in a wake and just waking up.”

Disney

“Then he’s just going to take off his jacket like it was nothing and just start walking. And then eventually, just like out of ‘Lawrence of Arabia,’ way out in the horizon, is going to come a Thark on a thoat. And he’s going to surprise Carter by saying he knows exactly who he is and there’s been somebody looking for you. He brings him to a camp and it’s Kantos Kan which is James Purefoy, who’d been searching forever off of any river where this guy went. And he’s so shocked that he’s found him. And then he says, ‘You have to get back now to heal him.’ And he gets back and you think it’s going to be a reunion, only to find out that there’s been some time between the prologue and the main credits.”

Stanton continued: “Now Dejah’s gone missing. She’s convinced that the Therns took their child and if Carter ever comes back, she went down the River Iss to try and find him. And then, like ‘Beneath the Planet of the Apes,’ it all takes place, everybody going into the earth to find out who’s really been controlling the whole planet. There’s a whole race down there that has been with high tech. Basically, it’s been a third world without anybody knowing it on the top of the surface and the first world’s been inside the whole time operating the air, the water, the everything to keep the world functioning.”

This is the end of the story. “John Carter”The sequel was intended to continue. Unfortunately, the sequel never happened.

