Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Bad Cinderella’ All Round Broadway Cast

Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Jordan Dobson (A Beautiful Noise) will be among the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. They will be joining Linedy Genao, who plays the role of the title, when it hits Broadway on February 2.

The full cast was announced today by producers. Bad Cinderella Previews begin Friday, February 17th, 2023 at Imperial Theatre, and the opening night will be Thursday, March 23rd, 2023.

Carmello plays the role of the stepmother. McLean will play as the queen, and Dobson the young heir Sebastian. Morgan Higgins plays the stepsister Marie. Sami Gayle portrays Adele. Christina Acosta Robinson is the Godmother.

Savy Jackson is the Cinderella alternative, along with Raymond Baynard and Michael Baerga. Tristen Buettel. Kaleigh Cronin. Josh Drake. Ben Lanham. Angel Lozada. Cameron Loyal. Mariah Lyttle. Sarah Meahl. Christian Probst. Larkin.Reilly. Julio Rey. Lily Rose. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as swings.

Lloyd Webber’s music is also featured. Bad Cinderella This song features lyrics written by David Zippel and a book by Emerald Fennell. Laurence Connor directs JoAnn M. Hunter’s choreography.

This musical, which is a contemporary retelling, is set in Belleville. Cinderella is not a damsel-in-distress anymore. Her prince and she find themselves. “in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what happily ever after really means.”

Design team Bad Cinderella Gabriela Tylesova (Scenic and Costume Design), Bruno Poet (“Lighting Design”), Gareth Owen (“Sound Design”) and Luc Verschueren (“Hair and Wig Design”) are some of the participants.