Andrew Garfield could be Spider-Man in Morbius’ universe.

Morbius premieres later this week, but the film’s Spider-Man connection has already leaked. It’s all in the post-credits scene, but that’s not everything. Sony really wants the movie to be connected to Peter Parker. To that end, the director confirmed that Venom (Tom Hardy), Morbius (Jared Leto), and Morbius are from the same reality. We learned that each reality has its own Spider-Man. Given everything that was revealed in the past few days, we can’t help but wonder whether Morbius resides in the same universe as Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

Be aware Below are some spoilers..

The irritating post-credits scenes

MorbiusThis is a standalone film that tells the story about this Spider-Man villain. But Sony needs fans to know the film is part of the larger SSU, which implies there’s a chance we’ll get some sort of cool Easter eggs that will tie the character to Peter Parker.

Sadly, we’ve learned that the post-credits scenes deliver that connection. And it’s a mind-bending plot hole that Sony can’t easily explain. Vulture (Michael Keaton), is transported to this universe towards the end of Spider-Man, There’s No Way HomeWhen Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), performs the clean forgetting spell.

This is contrary to logic There’s no way home, which itself wasn’t perfect. It gets worse. Adrian Toomes gets out of prison because he’s not a criminal in this universe. He finds a way to purchase a new Vulture suit. Toomes continues to recruit like-minded people. Morbius appears to be on this list.

We know what it is MorbiusPost-credits scenes are authentic. You can see a blurry image of the second below. And no, there’s no Spider-Man in this Morbius scene, let alone Andrew Garfield.

The MorbiusSpider-Man is the new Spider-Man in the universe

Over the weekend, we learned that Venom and Morbius live in the exact same reality, contrary previous rumors. This news was directly from MorbiusDirector Daniel Espinosa, who was The record to say that there’s a Spider-Man in that reality, without saying who it might be. He teased, however, that we’ll soon discover his identity.

“It is my understanding that audiences will discover the answer soon.” – DE — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) March 25, 2022

He teased that it could be Andrew Garfield or Spider-Man returning to the MCU. Morbius reality. This remark further reinforces the idea that it can’t be Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Morbius could face that Peter Parker-esque Peter Parker one day, but not yet.

Andrew Garfield could be the reason

While we have no idea of the identity of the Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield seems to be the best option. The actor made an enormous impression in There’s no way homeEven though Spidey wasn’t the main character, he was a part of it. The premiere was soon followed by a second. The Amazing Spider-ManAndrew Garfield and Andrew Garfield were hot online.

The rumors then claimed that Garfield might be given another chance to play the role of Peter Parker by Sony. It is possible that Marvel and Sony are looking to collaborate. There’s no way homesequel where the Spider-Men are seen in the film starting at the beginning.

How does Garfield-Spider-Man talk tie in? Morbius? Well, it isn’t. In the post-credits, Toomes still wears a Vulture outfit. It is not clear where he got it. The same Espinosa said that Vulture doesn’t have quite the same suit and that Toomes is a “resourceful guy.”

It just so happens that we saw an unused Vulture outfit in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.As seen in the below scene: