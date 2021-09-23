Andres Iniesta expects fellow Barcelona legend Xavi to become Nou Camp boss

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta believes his former midfield partner Xavi would be the perfect new manager for the Catalan side.

Ronald Koeman is still in charge of the Nou Camp. However, he delivered a resolute message at Wednesday’s press conference.

Iniesta however has named Xavi as his replacement, rumours circulating claiming Joan Laporta had a shortlist.

They were the dominant midfield duo in La Liga during Barcelona’s peak period in the 2010s.









“I think [he is ready], yes. If you ask me if I imagine Xavi on the Barca bench,” the Spaniard recently told SPORT.

“Above all, because he’s been preparing and training to coach Barca. He has the confidence to take on this challenge.

The 37-year-old is still a professional footballer, and he plies his trade for the Japanese side Vissel Kobe, but he has considered a coaching role.

“Some days you feel you want to be a coach. Others, no. Right now, it’s difficult for me to see any other option.

“It’s true that I have to think about [coaching] and see what the possibilities are. What I would like to do and I think I will, is get my badges.”

Barcelona should approach Xavi.







(Image: GETTY)



Another named that has been linked with the Barcelona post is Jordi Cruyff, Johan Cruyff’s son.

Johan Cruyff has been called the father of modern Barcelona. His principles, which he set down in the 1990s, are still being followed today.

The manager must have a good understanding of the club.

Jose Mourinho was unable to manage the club and was replaced by Guardiola. This led to their rivalry.













Xavi certainly ‘knows the club’ after spending almost two decades at the Blaugrana before moving onto Al-Sadd where he hung up his boots.

He has led Qatar Stars League winners to two titles.