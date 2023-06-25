Andre Portasio, Paul O’Grady’s widower, shares his story of how he did not leave home for 3 months following the death of Paul O’Grady

Andre Portasio, the husband of PAUL O’Grady revealed that he had been so devastated by the death of the TV presenter that he could not leave his home for three full months.

The TV legend, 67, passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully” on March 28 after a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

2 Paul O’Grady and Andre Portasio got married in 2017. Credit: Getty

2 Andre is now speaking about the way he coped with Paul’s tragic death

The couple started their relationship in 2006, before marrying in the summer of 2017.

Andre tells us how hard it was to deal with life without Paul for months after Paul’s sudden demise.

Andre spoke to the reporter in an interview which was filled with tears. Central RecorderI am taking it one day at a time and trying to cope. Currently, I’m coping.

“It was such a shock for me to lose him. We were all shocked. The unexpectedness of the event was shocking. I am still digesting it all.”

Andre had collected Paul’s prize at the British LGBT Awards last Friday.

Ballet dancer says it’s the first time since losing her “trailblazer husband” that he has been able leave his house.

Since Paul’s death, I have been keeping myself to myself. Today is my first time leaving home.

“I spent 17 years with Paul and I know the wonderful person that he was.

“But it wasn’t until his death that I realised how much he affected, inspired and touched people.”

Andre has said that he was deeply moved by the love and support shown by family, friends, and fans in response to Paul’s death.

Paul died in 2014 and 2006 after suffering heart problems. His parents were also affected by heart conditions.

His funeral took place on April 20 with a private service at St Rumwold’s Parish Church in Bonnington.

Brendan Murphy’s grave, which he died of in 2005, was duly erected next to that of the star.

Paul is a huge TV legend who has starred in a number of programmes including Blankety Blank, The Paul O’Grady Show and Paul O’Grady Live.

For The Love of Dogs has also been a fan favorite.

Last month Central Recorder revealed Amanda Holden, who is also an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, is set to replace Paul as presenter.