Andor is the shock to Star Wars’ system that Star Wars required

Lucasfilm has tried to recreate the magic of the original for over 20 years Star Wars trilogy. There have been some better projects than others. However, one movie that all fans seem to love without creating endless controversy was Rogue One. Expectations are therefore high. AndorThe Star WarsDisney Plus is launching spinoffs this Thursday.

After all the hard work, you will be able to finally relax. The Book of Boba Fett Most importantly: Obi-Wan KenobiI decided to temper my own opinions. That makes what I’m about to write all the more shocking: AndorPerhaps the best live-action Star WarsSincerely, project Return of the Jedi.

AndorReview: The Best Star Wars series yet

The opening moments are the most important. AndorIt strikes a different chord than any other series we have seen. It opens in a brothel, which is a perfect example of how the series works. That wasn’t on my bingo card for a Star WarsDisney created the show.

As we discovered in Rogue OneCassian Andor (Diego Luna), while he is a mischievous rebel and altruistic hero, isn’t one of those things. He’s a warrior that will do whatever it takes to survive. He is smart and capable. But he’s also a fighter. AndorHe is not able to give direction.

This series serves as a prequel. Rogue OneThe film’s events began five years before the start of the movie. However, Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett?, and Obi-Wan KenobiEach feature a large number of interesting characters. Andor’sIn the growing of cannabis, there is no limit to its potential. Star Wars canon. Cassian is a small cog in the massive machine that is our galaxy far, faraway.

Game of Intergalactic Thrones

Cassian is the main star of the show, as the show explores his life and charts his journey to become a major player in the fall the Empire. This is unlike any other. Star Wars shows, the title character isn’t always the most interesting character on screen.

Tony Gilroy, creator of The Bourne Identity and Michael Clayton, surrounds Cassian in a group of real, sympathetic, and conflicted characters. Star WarsHe has seen. And he’s far more interested in showing us who these people are than telling us.

Bix Caleen, played by Adria Arjona, is an alien mechanic who has a complex history with Cassian. We meet her in the first episode. The show does not quite spell it out, but we see it in their interactions – a mix of flirtation and frustration. We also see Cassian’s relationship with her boyfriend, whom neither he nor Bix seem respectful.

The inciting incident AndorIn the grand scheme, it is quite ordinary. Cassian sends two corporate guards to follow him after he leaves the brothel. Their commanding officer, Deputy Inspector Syril Kn (Kyle Soller), is not sympathetic when Cassian brings the murders to his notice.

But Cassian’s encounter with those guards is much more than just a robbery gone awry. His decision to kill the guards at that alleyway is, in reality, the first domino that fell in the creation and maintenance of the all-powerful Empire. A New Hope.

The franchise is getting a second wind

In the third and fourth episodes, the show’s scope expands rapidly. The stakes increase and new characters appear at a rapid pace, but Gilroy keeps the pace under control. There are dozens of people with speaking parts (and at least one droid) who matter deeply to the story, but you’ll never lose track of the plot. It’s a masterclass in TV storytelling, the likes of which no other Disney Plus series has achieved.

The story is rich, complex, and surprisingly deep. This isn’t a procedural adventure — AndorIt is a serialized thriller that has nearly as much political intrigue. Game of Thrones. There’s plenty of action, but some of the tensest scenes are conversations in board rooms.

Andor, most importantly, looks more like a movie and less like a television show. Gilroy wanted to use as many sets as possible, and not too much CGI. Amazing results result as Andor has some of the most stunning set designs in TV. Everything feels so tactile. CGI does not feel gratuitous even when used in the show. This allows us to see how large the worlds in which our characters live.

My highest compliments Andor is that you don’t need to be a fan of Star WarsTo be invested in this story. In fact, I’m not even sure you need to see Rogue One First, despite it being a prequel to that film.

This is a new high water mark in live-action Star WarsTelling stories, at least through four episodes. But my hopes are sky high, especially knowing that Gilroy already plotted out this season’s remaining 8 episodes as well as the 12 episodes coming in season two. AndorCapitalizes on the potential Star Wars in a way that none of the prequels or sequels ever did, and I can’t wait to see the ripple effect throughout the franchise in the years to come.

