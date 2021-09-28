Andor’ Has Finished Shooting; Expect “Familiar Faces”

A smile widens on Diego Luna‘s face when asked about what’s ahead for his Star Wars character Cassian Andor in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor. The cheeky grin is a combination of anticipation, excitement and a splash of secrecy regarding the 12-episode project he executive produced and stars in, set to be released in 2022.

“You’ll definitely see familiar faces,” Luna told Deadline about Andor while promoting the return of his Amazon Prime Video original series Pan Y Circo on October 8. “I can tell you about this project like no other because I can’t spoil the ending if you’ve seen [Stars Wars: Rogue One] already. No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending.”

While Luna shared a laugh about how open he is to discuss Andor’s big-screen demise, he also avoided getting too deep into what lies ahead in the prequel series. He did reflect on the challenges of shooting through a pandemic.

“To be honest, it’s been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances,” he said. “I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn’t be more proud of and admire more. It’s a hard-core moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky. We’re done with the shooting now and getting it ready for audiences to see it.”

He added, “While I can’t say much, what I can tell you is that the experience was literally a transformation for me. It’s something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I’m more than happy.”

Luna is proud to represent the Latino community on a global scale as an artist, producer and human being who ignites uncomfortable-yet-necessary conversations via Pan Y Circo. He credits the response from fans for his success in continuing Andor’s story in the prequel and urges viewers to continue to vote with their dollars and their voices.

“Audiences can be heard; we have to send a message,” he said. “We want to see our stories out there, we want to see and feel represented. We want to connect with those characters and those stories we see in film and all platforms. We have a voice as audiences, and we have power. We have to send the right message when you buy a movie ticket or when you click on the various platforms, you’re sending a message. And when you don’t, you’re also sending a message. So, let’s be responsible because we can transform things and make sure we are represented more and represented better on screen.”

The Mexico-born Luna will be feted October 3 at the Platino Awards with its Award of Honor for his career achievements.