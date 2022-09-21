Andor Episode 3 Recap – Arrogance And Reckoning

Maarva is back in Maarva’s home and she watches the nervous officer holding her captive. He is now looking out of the window with his gun as he listens to the alarm sounds from the nearby residents. “That’s what a reckoning sounds like,”She tells him.

Cassian and Luthen go on the run to Syril KARN in an empty housing unit. They surprise him and take him out of his house. Luthen and Cassian, on the run, get Syril Karn’s number and position as police officers. But Cassian has a more clever plan.

A landspeeder speeds down the street and the police open fire until the car flips over and crashes. The police open fire on the car as they approach it, guns drawn. Luthen and Cassian don’t have a speeder. Instead, they are riding a bicycle. Luthen presses another button to activate the explosives they had packed into the car as they fled the scene. Syril watches his compatriots suffer the brunt, as the two fugitives escape into open farmland further afield. Multiple casualties are apparent, and Syril is likely to feel his animus against Cassian growing.

Cassian has proven repeatedly that he does not mind killing Imperials he loathes. As stated by The Ringer, “Andor”It is a show you should not miss. “seems to understand that ‘Star Wars’ makes the most enduring impact on its audience when it isn’t afraid to leave it in darkness.”

We cut back to a flashback as they board Luthen’s ship. A young Cassian wakes up aboard Maarva’s ship and stares into the sun through the viewport. Cassian, now aboard Luthen’s ship, does the exact same thing, staring in the future, still at a pivotal moment in his life. Our hero is called to action, changing the course in galactic history forever.