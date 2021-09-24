Anderson Cooper Says Mom Gloria Vanderbilt Wanted to Carry His Child

Anderson Cooper‘s late mother Gloria Vanderbilt was accommodating in ways that most moms might not be.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Anderson was a guest on The Late Show, where he shared a never-before-told story about his fashion-designer mom with host Stephen Colbert. Gloria, who was a member the affluent Vanderbilt families that gave Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University its name, died in 2019 at 95.

Anderson, who prefaced his story by sharing that his mom was “kind of nutty,” went on to explain that 10 years prior to her death, the then-85-year-old Gloria tried in earnest to convince her son to let her carry a child for him. The CNN anchor, who was not yet a parent at the time, ended up welcoming his first child, son Wyatt, with a surrogate in April 2020.

Anderson said that Anderson’s mother had been to a gynecologist and was told she could still bear a child. Anderson was concerned that Gloria would tell him this meant she wanted to have another baby.