Anderson Cooper Says Mom Gloria Vanderbilt Wanted to Carry His Child

Anderson Cooper Says Mom Gloria Vanderbilt Wanted to Carry His Child
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Anderson Cooper‘s late mother Gloria Vanderbilt was accommodating in ways that most moms might not be.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Anderson was a guest on The Late Show, where he shared a never-before-told story about his fashion-designer mom with host Stephen Colbert. Gloria, who was a member the affluent Vanderbilt families that gave Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University its name, died in 2019 at 95. 

Anderson, who prefaced his story by sharing that his mom was “kind of nutty,” went on to explain that 10 years prior to her death, the then-85-year-old Gloria tried in earnest to convince her son to let her carry a child for him. The CNN anchor, who was not yet a parent at the time, ended up welcoming his first child, son Wyatt, with a surrogate in April 2020. 

Anderson said that Anderson’s mother had been to a gynecologist and was told she could still bear a child. Anderson was concerned that Gloria would tell him this meant she wanted to have another baby. 

Latest News

Previous articleTrump ridiculed after Arizona recount actually finds that he got fewer votes than before
Next articleHill Street Blues and Square Pegs ‘star’ Basil Hoffman dies aged 83

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder