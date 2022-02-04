‘and Just Like That’ Star Sara Ramirez Reflects on Che Diaz Hate

Actor Sara Ramirez said they are aware of hatred of their “And Just Like That” character, Che Diaz.

They “don’t recognize” themself in Che but said they’re “really proud” of the representation created.

Ramirez previously called bringing Che Diaz to life on-screen a “collaborative process.”

Online hate directed at the character of Che Diaz on “And Just Like That” has actor Sara Ramirez taking extra precautions to protect themself.

“I’m very aware of the hate that exists online, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own artistry,” they told The New York Times when asked whether they’ve been “paying attention to the criticism of the character” or trying to “separate” themselves from it. “And that’s way more important to me because I’m a real human being.”

Che is a nonbinary, Irish-Mexican podcast host and comedian who was first introduced on the “Sex and the City” revival as Carrie’s boss and podcast cohost. They eventually meet Miranda, whose attraction to Che causes Miranda to question her sexuality and marriage.





Miranda has been married to a beloved character for many years on the franchise, so fans have been loud about their feelings surrounding Che and their storyline.

Kevin Fallon, a senior entertainment reporter at The Daily Beast, called Che “insufferable” and “heinous.” By contrast, EJ Dickinson at Rolling Stone defended the character and said Ramirez had “swagger” as Che, also praising the fact that the comedian is one of the only characters on the “Sex and the City” franchise who “does not seem to find Carrie unspeakably charming.”

Dickinson also pointed out how closely Che and Miranda’s story potentially reflects the real-life coming-out stories of the actors who play them. Both Ramirez and Nixon left their marriages to men and came out publicly as queer later in life.

But in the Times, Ramirez distanced themself from the character of Che. “I don’t recognize myself in Che,” they said.

Previously, at a roundtable interview attended by Insider in December, Ramirez said, “Every single thing that Che says in this show I have been caring about and thoughtful of and Michael Patrick King and I co-created a collaborative process.”





“I felt very safe to speak up if there was anything that felt questionable to me or that needed some extra support,” Ramirez continued. They said they asked King, who is the “And Just Like That” showrunner, for “extra support in the writers’ room” to make sure the nonbinary representation was authentic. Ramirez also suggested the writers consult with GLAAD.

At the roundtable, Ramirez appeared to anticipate some backlash against Che.

“Che isn’t here to be liked, Che isn’t here for anyone’s approval. Che is not here to represent the entire LGBTQ-plus community or a spectrum of Spanish-speaking people or Latin identified people or Hispanic identified people they’re here to just be themselves,” the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum said.

Ramirez also emphasized that seeing Che on TV is a step in the right direction for the representation of marginalized communities on TV.

“I think it’s also important that, that we embrace progress over perfection,” they said. “Perfection is a tool of white supremacy and I’m really not here for that.”

And despite criticism of Che, Ramirez still stands by the character, reiterating to the New York Times much of what they said to press around the time of the premiere in December.

“I’m really proud of the representation that we’ve created,” they told the New York Times. “We have built a character who is a human being, who is imperfect, who’s complex, who is not here to be liked, who’s not here for anybody’s approval. They’re here to be themselves.”

All 10 episodes of “And Just Like That” season one are now available to stream on HBO Max.