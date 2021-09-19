Ancient tomb of Egyptian King Djoser opened 4,500 YEARS after burial – revealing stunning chambers

THE TOMB of an ancient Egyptian king who lived around 4,500 years ago has been restored and opened to the public.

King Djoser died thousands of years ago. The South Tomb was built in his honor, but his body remains in nearby Step Pyramid.

6 This is the entrance to the southern cemetery of King Djoser Credit: Avalon.red

6 Visitors can explore a labyrinth of corridors Credit: Avalon.red

The pyramid and tomb are located at the Saqqara complex near Cairo.

Since the 1990s, extensive restoration has taken place on the South Tomb.

The underground tomb features a maze of corridors with tiles and hieroglyphs that runs through it.

Experts believe the tomb was constructed between 2667 BC to 2648 BC. It may have been used for symbolic purposes or to house the organs of pharaoh Djoser.

The South Tomb is notable for its intricate carvings and blue stone walls.

According to legend, King Djoser ruled Egypt for around 19 years.

Experts recognize him for his love of stone architecture, and his personal architect Imhotep.

The exterior of the South Tomb is an impressive example of ancient Egyptian architecture.

The large rectangular entrance leads guests to the South Tomb. From there, they descend 98 feet to the labyrinthine corridors below.

Although there is a small burial chamber inside the tomb, it is not considered to be more than symbolic.

The South Tomb suffered severe damage from an earthquake in 1992.

The restoration of the tomb was announced by Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism in 2006.

6 It’s taken 15 years to restore the tomb Credit: Rex

6 Visitors need to descend 98 foot Credit: Avalon.red

6 The drop down into the South Tomb is opposite the famous Step Pyramid Credit: Alamy

6 Intricate carvings can be seen inside Credit: EPA

