Ana De Armas Posts Fight Training from ‘No Time To Die.

Ana de ArmasIn her young career, she has seen a lot of action movies. From car chases to Knives OutTo gunfights Blade Runner 2049De Armas does not fear to take it down. New rehearsal footage from No Time To DieWe get to see the preparation that she puts into her roles.

Here’s a peek at the action

One of the highlights No Time To Die was de Armas’ performance as Paloma, a Cuban spy who helps James Bond. She managed to break the mould of what it meant to be a Bond woman without much screen time. The flick’s advertising was full of her image, which is understandable.

Bond films are no exception. Training for action movies is intense. Everyone’s got to be in top physical conditioning and essentially learn how to fight. De Armas currently films GhostedChris Evans is a frequent collaborator. We don’t know what the plot will be so we won’t reveal it. De Armas shared some throwback photos from her preparations for a late-night shoot. No Time To Die. Scroll to the right for the video.

Didn’t Love Doing It

De Armas doesn’t sound enthused about the “sleepy, cold rainy nights,”But she writes. “I had so much fun with Paloma tho!”The following is an Interview with VarietyDe Armas talked about the training challenges. The director told her she felt unprepared. “‘I just have three weeks of training’ and I said it so many times he said, ‘Say that in the movie.’”It was a funny character moment.

Despite their rough preparation, de Armas loved the fight scenes. “Action movies are definitely not my comfort zone but it was very satisfying to do something new, something that might surprise you.” She prefers deeper character studies over action, but she’s open to doing more punching and kicking.

What’s Next For Her?

You won’t have to wait very long to see de Armas on screen again. You may be able to recall her relationship with Ben Affleck in 2019, if you have enough memory. They made a film together. Deep WaterHulu will finally release the movie, “The Killing” on March 18. While the two seem to be on fine enough terms, they haven’t done a press tour together.

In addition, de Armas has a high demand. De Armas is also highly sought-after. Ghosted, she’s also starring in the action film The Gray ManThe Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. It doesn’t look like she’ll be a part of Knives Out 2. Hopefully, she’ll pop up in a future sequel so we can see Marta beside Detective Blanc once more.

