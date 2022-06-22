An Insider Opens Up About How Johnny Depp’s Been Since The Defamation Trial Verdict Dropped

After years of updates and lawyers, Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber heard has finally come to an end. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor came out largely on top, with Heard ordered to pay him a whopping $10 million. And an insider has opened up about how Depp’s been since the defamation trial verdict dropped .

While it’s been weeks since the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial concluded, the online discoure surrounding this legal battle hasn’t slowed much. Both actors’ lawyers have made their way to television to react to the verdict, as did Heard herself. But what’s happening with the Edward Scissorhands actor? An anonymous insider has offered some information to People about Depp’s state of mind saying:

The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it’s over. Although he is relieved about the jury’s verdict, he isn’t gloating about it. He isn’t even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming.

Well, there you have it. It seems like Johnny Depp might truly be trying to move on from the Amber Heard controversy since the verdict was revealed. And while he’s got more legal troubles in the future and Heard could always appeal this decision, it sounds like the 59 year-old actor is ready to take the next step professionally and personally. There will certainly be plenty of eyes on whatever Depp dives into next.

The anonymous source’s comments about Johnny Depp actually make a great deal of sense, especially or those who have bene paying attention to the actor’s movements. Depp was noticeably absent from court the day that the defamation verdict was announced, having already traveled to the U.K. for some surprise concert appearances. Since then he’s continued to do gigs as a musician, while his movie Minamata was recently announced to be hitting Hulu next month.

It should be interesting to see how the fallout from the defamation case ultimately affects the careers of both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After all, the Sweeney Todd actor was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 after losing his libel case against the U.K. publication Central Recorder. But by contrast, Depp was the victor in the defamation case against his ex-wife. Although he’s recntly started booking new film roles again .