Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton of 1000 lb Sisters discuss Haunted Dolls

The fans of the 1000-Lb Sisters know a lot more now. Amy Slaton Over the years, they have seen many changes. They know, for example, that Amy loves to create little models. They also knew Tammy liked to vape, and that she found boyfriends using TikTok. This week they learned something else: both women love dolls. They also believe they are haunted.

1000-Lb Sisters Spoilers – Tammy Slaton Seems Happier Now

Tammy has come out of rehab. She definitely lost some weight. Actually, TLC fans were blown away because they really didn’t think she would ever lose weight. She weighed even more at one point in her weight-loss journey. TLC was criticized by some viewers who thought they were seeing a slow suicide. After losing weight, her fans are happy to see that she is happier. Amy is less toxic.

The 1000 lb Sisters are both stars promo unhealthy drinks Both seem to be able to control their weight better after eating sweets. Tammy seems to be happier. Do you remember when they would go on YouTube and have people laughing? Amy divorced Michael Halterman while Tammy kicked her short-lived spouse out of the door. So, it’s no surprise that they spend a great deal of time together. Recenty, they talked live about their passions for antique dolls.

1000-Lb Sisters Spoilers – Tammy Slaton Loves Her Dolls

It’s not often that Amy and Tammy Slaton leave their live streams on their main profile pages. TLC fans were treated to a special treat when Amy and Tammy Slaton did this last weekend. Both held dolls, and had a conversation about toys. Tammy seemed to be very caring and touched her doll. It’s an old doll, and she obviously cares for it. It’s possible that she loves the doll, because she does not have children. Whatever the reason, it seems she is passionate about dolls.

While the 1000-Lb Sisters stars might love dolls, when someone showed them a tattoo, it became clear that the satanic symbols didn’t appeal to them. No, it doesn’t seem like the voodoo dolls would appeal to them. However, another person had some Amish dolls that were quite interesting. They are the kind without faces. Of course, there are all sorts of old wives’ tales floating around about their “spirits.”

1000-Lb Sisters Spoilers – A Haunted Doll?

1000-Lb Sisters fans who didn’t watch the entire live might not know that the sisters are into haunted dolls. It was actually interesting to see some of the dolls, including one with two heads and another with no face. A fan said, “Really shouldn’t mess with haunted items.”

Tammy appears to be both intrigued and disgusted by dolls attached with spirits. Actually, it’s rather insightful. It’s easy to imagine her in a young person telling horror stories on Halloween. What is your opinion? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

