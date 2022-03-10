Amy Schumer reveals the real reason she dropped The Barbie Movie

A live-action BarbieMargot Robbie has a movie in development that will star and be produced. The Suicide SquadStar decided to go plastic and there were at least two other versions in Hollywood. Anne Hathaway was originally going to be the star of another version. Amy Schumer was also heavily involved in the production of the doll. The comedian shares why she is funny, years later. It is reallyThe project was abandoned.

Amy Schumer announced that she would not be joining the team for the Olympics. BarbieThe 2017 movie “The Movie Back” Trainwreck Citation of actress “scheduling conflicts ,”However, that wasn’t really the reason she gave it up. As Schumer explained:

They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it.

Amy Schumer’s Barbie, which was being written by her sister and frequent collaborator Kim Caramele, it would be a fish-out-of-water comedy where Schumer’s character would be kicked out of Barbieland for not adhering to perfect Barbie standards. The actress now says that this is not true. The Hollywood Reporter There were creative conflicts between her vision of Sony and her vision.

Schumer claimed that Barbie was written by Schumer as an advertisement. “ambitious inventor,”However, the studio requested that the invention be a high-heel made of Jell O. She was not willing to agree. She continued:

The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal.’

Amy Schumer claimed that she was sent a pair Manolo Blahniks sneakers in anticipation of the project. BarbieMargot Robbie has taken over the reins of the estate and it has been scrapped. Ladybird Little WomenGreta Gerwig, writer and director, will be the project’s head. Gerwig is She wrote the script together with her partner. The Story of Marriage Filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Amy Schumer’s decision to quit Barbie reportedly led to the comedian’s decision to part with her longtime representatives due to feeling like she was “disappointing my team by not being Barbie.”She signed with a different team and sought other opportunities, including She will be appearing in the upcoming Hulu series. Life & Beth .

There are no plot details available for the current. BarbieThe movie has been released, but Margot Robbie is playing Barbie. Ryan Gosling will portray Ken ?, Shang-Chi ’s Simu Liu is also among the cast America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon will be part of the cast. Although the movie is still in preproduction, all of the casting information suggests that the movie will be in production soon.