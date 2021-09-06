Amy King Duggar Cousin of Dillon Celebrates BIG Day with Husband Dillon!

It’s a big day for Duggar’s cousin Amy King and her husband Dillon. Amy shared details about the moment on social media to let fans know. What are Amy and Dillon celebrating today?

The pair are celebrating an important milestone in their relationship, and Amy posted a new video to document all of the ups and downs they’ve experienced together. The video includes photos from their wedding as well as recent moments and everything in-between. Daxton is their son. They have married six years ago. He’s almost two years old.

Amy designed a TikTok video and shared it via Instagram. In the caption of her Instagram Post Amy writes:

“6 years of love, hard work, communication, late nights watching our fav shows, 3 businesses, a home renovation , traveling , Sema builds, Marriage Bootcamp, and now Parenthood! We have been so busy! You have been spinning me in circles since day one!! And now a new 3130 location! And more business opportunities!”

She continues to gush about her husband and adds, “Life with you is anything but boring!! Cannot wait to build a home with you, and continue chasing our dreams! I’m convinced there is nothing we cannot accomplish together. I choose you every single day Dillon King!”

@amyrkingToday is 6 years ago, I love you! I choose to spend my days with you every day! 09/06/15 #dillandduggs #forevertogo ♬ I Don’t Dance – Lee Brice

Duggar fans wish Amy & Dillon King a happy anniversary.

In the comments section of Amy’s Instagram post, fans are commenting to wish the couple a happy anniversary. One fan wrote: “Happy Anniversary! What a beautiful life you’re making !”Others refer to them as a “beautiful couple.”

They also commented on the video that captured their first six years together. They enjoy seeing the many special moments that the couple has shared so far. Many fans will remember the couple’s on-screen interactions. Bootcamp for Marriage It was wonderful to see their love blossom.

There are many more exciting moments ahead for Amy and Dillon, and fans can’t wait to see what happens next. Amy is currently moving her clothing boutique to a new location, which will open up new opportunities for the company to grow.

Can you believe Amy King, a Duggar cousin, and Dillon King, her husband? What did you think about the TikTok she created? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments.