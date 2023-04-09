Amy Halterman, 1000-Lb Sister Star Amy Halterman treasures the little things in life

Amy Halterman, star of 1000-Lb Sisters is enjoying the small things in life despite a difficult split with Michael. TLC viewers, who heard of the March divorce filing only a few months ago, are shocked that such a terrible thing happened between them. Her son Gage was her husband and she seemed happy. Nine months earlier, her second child Glenn was her happily ever after.

1000-Lb Sisters – Amy Halterman Seems Afraid Of Michael Halterman

In the newest season, the first sign that there was something wrong occurred. Remember, Amy cried because Michael wouldn’t help out with the kids. In real life things went downhill. According to some reports, he acted out of anger and wanted her to end the relationship. According to reports, he became violent and began throwing objects at the children. He allegedly got violent and started throwing things in front of the children. A protective order was issued against him.

Although 1000-Lb Sisters stars clearly communicated, they also had to use a court-approved application when Michael needed to move his possessions from the house. It also appears that she did a little bit of reassurance. So he is able to see the children. There are strict guidelines. Court documents reportedly showed that he can’t be alone with the kids and certainly isn’t allowed to physically discipline them at all.

1000-Lb Sisters – Amy Halterman And The Little Things

TLC stars must find it difficult to adapt to their new life. One time, Micheal and she were smiling and happy together. Right now, she has the support of her family, but it can’t feel nice. She loved Michael once and gave birth to their boys. She finds solace in the small things. This was the subject of her Instagram post on April 7.

Amy shared a picture of her sons sleeping on the couch. “The little things in life!!!!” Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters flocked to wish her good wishes and send them greetings. They understand that she can look a little down from time to time. There was also encouragement.

1000-Lb Sisters – Nice Words From TLC Fans

To the TLC Star, one 1000-Lb Sisters Fan “So precious. Enjoy every minute, because they get so big fast. Amy, it does get easier. Be strong and keep going. Prayers.”

Here’s a sweet post that maybe gave Amy some joy; “I know you wanted two babies since you were young & God has blessed you with them. You’re a great mom, who I know would do anything for your boys. Love is an amazing thing & can give you strength to get through anything ❤️.”

SOURCES: Amy Halterman on Instagram