Amtrak’s complete cancellation policy and refund policy. How to claim your money.

Traveling is stressful and even worse if it turns out that you can’t make your trip.

It is common for travelers to look at a business’s cancellation and refund policy.

What is Amtrak’s full cancellation and ticket refund policy?

Amtrak offers more than 30 routes, which take you to 500 different destinations across 46 States.

It also has a flexible policy for refunds and cancellations that makes travelers feel more at ease. The flexibility, though, is dependent upon the ticket type you buy.

Amtrak’s cancellation and refund policy includes:

Saver fares

Amtrak Saver Fares allow for a refund of the full amount paid if you cancel or change your reservation within 24 hours.

The ticket is non-refundable after 24 hours. However, travelers may still get a non-refundable 75% eVoucher.

A fee of 25% will be charged by the business.

Save on Value Fares

Amtrak’s Value Fares allow you to receive a complete refund in the form that was paid for the ticket if your trip is cancelled 15 or more days prior to departure.

A 25% fee is charged for cancellations made less than fourteen days before the departure date.

Flexible Fares

Amtrak Flexible Fares offer a 100% refund if you cancel your reservation before the departure date.

Discounted Business Rates

Amtrak Business Fares offer a 100% refund if you cancel before your departure.

All First Class Tickets

Acela First Class fares allow for a 100% refund of the payment if cancelled before departure.

For First Class private rooms, the full amount of your original payment will be refunded if you cancel 121 or more days prior to departure.

Amtrak has a cancellation policy and refund policy that you can find out more about. Here is a link to the article.

Can I cancel an Amtrak reservation?

Amtrak can cancel trips in a variety of ways.

These include:

Cancelling trips through your Amtrak.com Account

Click on “My Account”. Choose your Reservation The “Cancel Trip button” will appear. Take the directions

How to cancel a trip under a reservation for Guests

To access “My Trip”, click the link at the top. You will need to enter a reservation code and the email or phone number that is associated with it. Click on “Find Trip”. Please click “Cancel Trip”. Take the directions

Amtrak cancellations can be made here. Here is a link to the article.

Amtrak will refund my money.

Travelers must cancel online their reservation to start the refund procedure.

The refund process will start after the cancellation is completed. It will be issued in the form that was used to make the payment, as long as it has been done within the time frame allowed.