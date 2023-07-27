Amtrak sleeper cars have full-sized beds, a private shower and bathroom. The full layout is revealed.

AMTRAK offers a variety of sleeping cars and room types that will make your trip across the country more enjoyable.

Amtrak will celebrate 52 years in service by 2023. They offer a range of sleeper rooms first class for those long journeys.

5 Amtrak Bedrooms are spacious, comfortable and offer comfort on long journeys. Amtrak

5 A second fold-down bed from the ceiling can create stackable beds Amtrak

5 First-class accommodations include a wide range of amenities including free meals Amtrak

5 The bedrooms have two fold-out beds for comfortable sleeping at night. Amtrak

5 All bedrooms have a bathroom complete with sink, shower, and toilet. Amtrak

Amtrak provides a variety of room types for long trains rides to ensure your comfort.

The size of these first-class bedrooms varies.

Sleeper cars can have one level or two depending on your route.

The basic Roomette has many of the amenities that are found in the Bedroom. However, it is important to note that there are some key differences which could improve your comfort.

While Roomettes are not equipped with a bathroom in their room, Bedrooms do.

Roomettes allow travelers to use the toilets located in their train, but they don’t have the luxury or privacy of a separate bathroom.

Although the vanity and sink in Bedrooms is located next to the Chair, both the Shower and Toilet have doors for privacy. This may be helpful for those traveling with another person.

The Bedrooms also have two chairs, one opposite the other. This allows travelers to choose a seat at a window.

It is possible to fold the chair up for more space, while the couch can be converted into two separate beds.

The second bed can be folded down from the ceiling and stacked.

According to the website, bedrooms also include a closet for storing toiletries, other items, and regulating temperature. Insider.

Other amenities are bedding, towels, linens and pillows. There is also priority boarding, lounge access and other services.

When you travel in a private cabin, your meal costs are all included.

Insider reported up to five meal choices are available.

You can also ask for assistance from the First Class attendants with any questions you have during your journey.

Two adults can be accommodated in the bedroom and two suitcases are allowed.

They are approximately 7 feet long by 6 and half feet wide.

The other private room types available are the Bedroom Suite or Family Room.

There are rooms that can be adapted to suit the needs of people with disabilities.

Prices for bedrooms start around $1,000 but can vary based on your destination.