Amol Rajan, the host of University Challenge is a new name. – The US Sun

AMOL Rajan swapped out his former career as a food critic for the role of main host on University Challenge.

He was named the new host in August of 2022.

Amol Rajan – Who is Amol?

Amol Rajan, born July 4, 1983, was three years old at the time his family moved out of India and to England.

He completed his secondary schooling in Tooting (London) and then pursued an English degree from Downing College at Cambridge.

Amol was a student journalist at his university, just like Jay Rayner (food critic) who he shares with.

The Talented writer Amol worked in a number of different roles at The Independent newspaper – from sports correspondent to editor.

He is also a former columnist of the Evening Standard.

Rajan’s work as a critic of restaurants, carried out for the Independent on Sunday is well-known.

Amol became a broadcaster in the early 1990s and is now known as a member of Radio 4 Today’s presenters team.

His BBC documentary The Princes and The Press examined Prince William and Harry’s relationship with media.

Rajan will be familiar to most from his work as a host on The Wright Stuff in 2006 and 2007.

The BBC’s MasterChef has featured the foodie on Newsnight and Question Time as well as This Week & Breakfast and The One Show.

Amolrajan, what television shows have he appeared in?

On August 18, 2022 Amol was announced as the new host of University Challenge after Jeremy Paxman quit.

It comes after Jeremy confirmed he would be leaving the BBC Two programme after 28 years.

The BBC confirmed that journalist and broadcaster Amol would be his replacement.

Amol made a statement in which he said: “Being requested to host the TV show I love is like a fairytale.

I have been watching University Challenge for many years. Its high standards, beautiful title music and inspiring contestants are what keep me hooked.

It’s a great way to get rid of the cynicism we have about youth, as it allows us to compete with the brightest minds in a whole new generation and to impress and frustrate our family by giving them answers on the couch.

Amol will host University Challenge after Jeremy's final show in 2022. Amol's net worth has been estimated at $5million. In July 2022, the BBC announced his salary. Amol is paid £325K to £329,999 a year, which had gone up by £80K. Amol Faircloth married Dr Charlotte Faircloth at Cambridge in September 2013

Charlotte is an Associate Professor in the Department of Social Science, at University College London’s Institute of Education.

Amol Rajan is a father?

A son named Winston and an older girl, Jamaica, are the children of this couple.