The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other Nevada A 2-year old died of an infection brought on by a amoeba that feeds off the brain after visiting a Nevada thermal spring.

Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health On Thursday, a youngster Child Protection Naegleria Fowleri, also known as the brain-eating amoeba, is responsible for death.

The DPBH didn’t release the child’s identity but NBC News Woodrow Bundy was 2-years-old when the incident occurred.

According to Facebook posts by family members, Woodrow’s mother Briana Bundy said the boy fought against infection for one week, before succumbing on Wednesday. Updated on September 29, 2009.

“He is my hero and I will forever be grateful to God for giving me the goodest baby boy on earth, and I am grateful to know I will have that boy in heaven someday,” Bundy said in the post.

According to the DPBH, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed that Woodrow was infected by the amoeba which eats brains. Amoebas are found naturally in our environment. They cause brain infections that almost always result in death.

DPBH stated that it is likely the child was exposed to Naegleria when he visited Ash Springs – a hotspring in Nevada. Amoebas live in warm, fresh water, including hot springs. They can infect people through their nose.

The CDC reports that the risk to be infected with the amoeba which eats the brain is very low. There were only 29 cases reported between 2013 and 2022 in the U.S.

Despite low risk, CDC advises to use caution when swimming warm bodies of warm water. For example, keep your head out of the water while you are underwater and hold your mouth and nose closed. Avoid digging in the shallow warm water or disturbing the sediment.