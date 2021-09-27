Amidst nasty feud with ex Javi Marroquin over Lauren Comeau Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry shares cryptic post about ‘more love’.

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry has shared a cryptic post about ‘more love’ amid her nasty feud with ex Javi Marroquin over Lauren Comeau.

The colourful post comes after Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories last week to accuse Lauren of calling her names.

Kailyn has posted a cryptic message after her fall out with her ex Javi and Lauren /Kailyn Lowry.

They have been having a feud on social media.

Kailyn posted a vibrant pink love heart with More Love written underneath it.

Next to it was a bright yellow butterfly with the words: “More soul.”

The 29-year-old claimed that her ex Javi’s baby mama Lauren called her a “fat f**k.”

She added fuel to the fire by posting a cryptic message on Instagram today.

It read: “After this is all over, remember who checked up on you, talked to you, supported you.”

The drama began last week when the Teen Mom 2 star posted: “Shout out to Chris & Lauren for calling me a fat f**k, fat POS and told me to get running.”

Javi later responded to Kailyn’s claims when he went on Instagram Live.

While addressing his followers, the MTV star said: “That s**t that happened months ago is over with. I’m so heated. Time for everybody to grow up. Stop talking about each other.”

He continued: “I feel bad for Chris and Lauren at this point. The s**t is over with. There’s so much s**t that everybody did when that mess was going on. We got over it. People moved on. Nobody talks about each other.”

Javi- who shares 2-year-old son Eli with Lauren- said he won’t allow for Kailyn to make his second baby mama out to be “someone that she’s not.”

He then pointed out that his and Kailyn’s son Lincoln, seven, is old enough to read and can quickly be learned about the drama.

Javi continued: “I’m tired of my son living in this f**ked up world, and this is why I stopped filming, and I refuse to go back to this life.”

