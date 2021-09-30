Amidst Brian Laundrie Manhunt Dog the Bounty Hunter Fans Are Missing Beth Chapman

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are closely following along as Duane “Dog” Chapman tries to track down Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito who went missing after her disappearance and death. Fans can’t help but wish that Chapman and his team could share updates about their findings.

Beth, who died of lung cancer in June 2019, worked with Chapman for many years in their bail bondsman business and was a fan-favorite on their shows Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog & Beth, and Dog’s Most Wanted. After being diagnosed with stage 2 cancer of the throat in September 2017, she was initially declared to be in remission. Cancer eventually spread to her lungs, and she succumbed after being placed into a medically induced sleep coma.

Chapman stated Wednesday that he believed he was getting closer to Laundrie, who had been missing for more than two weeks. He took to Instagram with a video from his team’s search for the 23-year-old, filmed earlier in the day at an unspecified island. “The search now is really on,” The video features Chapman (68). “The search has just begun.”

Chapman stated that he received a tip that took him to a campsite believed to be connected to Laundrie. Chapman also claimed he could race back with Laundrie’s parents. Chapman told Fox News the tip claimed that Laundrie’s parents spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son twice in early September, from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8. “They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here,” Chapman stated. “We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate – that was here for sure. Not over in the swamp.”

