America’s Got Talent needs Nikki Bella as a full-time judge after Extreme Spinoff

America’s Got Talent: ExtremeThe limited run of NBC’s NBC Now is four weeks in, and so far the viewers have enjoyed it. America’s Got TalentIt has been a great spinoff. Sure, it’s been refreshing to see all the high-flying stunts of the talent competition without transitions to ventriloquist singers Or international dance crews — with no disrespect to either — but it’s also refreshing for an entirely different reason. The AGTOffshoot welcomes two new judges to its franchise to join the returning Simon CowellOne of them is crushing it right now. Now, I’m going to ask the TV gods: can you? Nikki BellaAfter the completion of the flagship series, you will be a full-time judge. ExtremeSeason is over

I’ll admit to being skeptical upon first learning that the WWE Hall of Famer (who Recently, he was reappeared at the Royal Rumble () would be behind the judge’s desk. America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Nikki Bella was many wonderful things in the WWE, on her reality show and beyond, though I wasn’t so sure how she’d fare in that specific role on a show like this without her also getting to put her physical skills on display. Shame on me for second-guessing. Dancing with the Stars vet, because as I’ve seen thus far, Bella is more than capable of serving up judgments next to Simon Cowell without wrestling being a focus. This episode is a reminder of that. didYou can see that everything is better when you incorporate wrestling.

Watch the video below to see Nikki Bella close out the most recent episode of America’s Got Talent: ExtremeOne of her trademark moves in WWE:

Strange as it may be to consider, it’s been a relatively long time since I spontaneously thought of America’s Got TalentThe judges were described as consistently entertaining, apart from being funny and charming and whatnot. This changed with Nikki Bella. And yes, I did feel that way before she shoved an amateur wrestler into small pools of jello. It’s certainly not easy to be a judge on America’s Got Talent,Whether it’s a competition show or not, there are many reasons to do so. Simon CowellA well-known judge has the advantage Other television shows Bella was not yet the face of this franchise. It’s been an honor to watch her interact with them so far.

My favorite thing about Nikki Bella? America’s Got Talent: ExtremeIs that she? Always sounds so real In her responses and in her surprised reactions. So often, things can feel formulaic in this franchise, and that’s possibly due to a mixture of things, with repetitiveness being a big factor. The other judge is a motocross and X Games legend. Travis Pastrana.. has undoubtedly witnessed a crapton number of extreme acts before he was able to appear on the NBC series. This makes it hard to believe he is reaching his peak. “never seen this before” enthusiasm.

Bella, on the other hand, always authentically sounds like she’s being blown away by the variety of acts, which might be why I’m ready to see what she’d be like on the main show if ever given the opportunity. At present, it doesn’t seem like any of the current judges would give up their spots, but if anyone had to dip out for one reason or another, Bella certainly deserves consideration for their spot.