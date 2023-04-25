American travellers are advised to beware of an airline mistake which can cost thousands. Here’s how you should avoid this.

One DAD shared a harrowing story about a simple airline error that cost thousands of dollars during his recent trip.

However, there is a way you can avoid the costly mistakes.

2 One dad shared the harrowing story of a simple mistake on an airline that cost him thousands. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

2 It is possible to prevent making this costly error Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Spirit Airlines sent Tom and his sons a text message to inform them that their flight had been delayed. The New York Times.

First, the text said that the flight had been delayed 20 minutes. A second message then added 15 more minutes.

While checking on additional updates, the trio grabbed a quick bite.

Spirit did not provide any further information.

The passengers were stunned to discover that the plane was already ready to leave earlier than they expected and that its doors had been closed.

Tom was told by the Spirit gate staff that his next flight would not be available for at least three more days. This led him to pay over $3,000 on JetBlue for new flights.

Spirit gave Tom later a credit of $297. The Times said that this was just one of many credits provided by the airline. Tom reportedly asked the airline to refund him for new flights that he purchased.

Spirit has explained this in its entirety. Website When delays occur, it is advised that passengers stay near to the gate.

The contract says that “in the event of delays, it is recommended guests remain at the entrance area to receive updates or possible departures early.”

Spirit will not be held responsible for guests that miss a delayed flight because it left before the time estimated.

The Times stated that the clause was included in the contract in 2014.

The Department of Transportation states that airlines do not have to book passengers onto competitors’ flights, but the next flight available is fine. They also don’t have to cover your hotel costs if they are forced to extend your stay.

This costly error can be avoided by waiting near the gate of your flight, even if there is an announcement that it will be delayed.

You will not be able to miss an update on the departure time of your flight, particularly if that is pushed up earlier than you expected.