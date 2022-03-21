American Society of Cinematographers Awards ‘Dune’ the Top Award

“Dune”The American Society of Cinematographers named it the best-shot film of the year 2021. It was presented at its annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Greig Fraser, cinematographer, was awarded the award. “The Power of the Dog,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth”And “Nightmare Alley,”As well as “Belfast.”

The ASC winner won the Oscar for Best Cinematography in less than half of the 35 years it has been around. However, this percentage has increased recently. “Dune” is considered one of the front runners for this year’s cinematography Oscar, with Fraser seemingly in a close with Ari Wegner for “The Power of the Dog,”Who could be the first woman to win an award?

Jessica Beshir was also awarded a feature-film award. “Faya Dayi”Pat Scola and the documentary category “Pig”The spotlight category is for films that have limited distribution or are festival-festival films.

Four television categories were also awarded by the ASC. James Laxton was awarded in the Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television category. “The Underground Railroad,”Tommy Maddox-Upshaw was the winner “Snowfall”Jon Joffins won “Titans”Marc Carter and Michael Berlucci were the winners in both the commercial and noncommercial one-hour series categories. “Mythic Quest”In the half-hour series category.

Honorary award recipients included Ellen Kuras, the first female cinematographer to be given the ASC’s Lifetime Achievement Award, who received her honor from Rachel Morrison, who was herself the first woman ever nominated for the ASC film award and the cinematography Oscar. Other recipients were Peter Levy, who received the Career Achievement in Television Award; John Lindley, who received the President’s Award; and Dan Sasaki, who received the Curtis Clark Technical Achievement Award.

Debbie Allen, from the ASC clubhouse in Hollywood, hosted the ceremony. It was also streamed live.

Here is the ASC Award nominations. The winners are listed by **WINNER.

Feature Film

Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

** WINNER Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “Dune”

Dan Laustsen, ASC, DFF for “Nightmare Alley”

Ari Wegner, ACS for “The Power of the Dog”

Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC for “Belfast”

Spotlight

Ruben Impens, SBC for “Titane”

** WINNER Pat Scola for “Pig”

Adolpho Veloso is an ABC Foreman “Jockey”

Documentary

** WINNER Jessica Beshir for “Faya Dayi”

Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill “Cusp”

Daniel Schönauer for “The Hidden Life of Trees”

Motion Picture, Limited Series, and Pilot Made for Television

Steve Annis “Foundation” – Pilot Episode: “The Emperor’s Peace”

Tim Ives, ASC for “Halston” – Episode: “The Party’s Over”

** WINNER James Laxton ASC “The Underground Railroad” – Episode: “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

Christophe Nuyens SBC “Lupin” – Pilot Episode: “Chapter 1”

Ben Richardson, ASC for “Mare of Easttown” – Episode: “Illusions”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

Stuart Biddlecombe “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Episode: “The Wilderness”

David Garbett for “Sweet Tooth” – Episode: Big Man

David Greene, ASC, CSC for “Chapelwaite” – Episode: “The Promised”

** WINNER Jon Joffin ASC for “Titans” – Episode: “Souls”

Boris Mojsovski ASC, CSC “Titans” – Episode:“Home”

Kate Reid, BSC “The Nevers” – Episode: “Hanged”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Thomas Burstyn, CSC, NZSC for “Snowpiercer” – Episode: “Our Answer for Everything”

** WINNER Tommy Maddox-Upshaw, ASC for “Snowfall” – Episode: “Weight”

Ronald Paul Richard “Riverdale” – Episode: “Chapter Eighty-Nine: Reservoir Dogs”

Brendan Steacy, CSC for “Clarice” – Episode: “Silence is Purgatory”

David Stockton, ASC for “Mayans M.C.” – Episode: “The Orneriness of Kings”

Gavin Struthers ASC and BSC “Superman & Lois” – Episode: “Heritage”

Episode of a Half Hour Television Series

Marshall Adams, ASC “Servant” – Episode: “2:00”

** WINNER Michael Berlucchi and Marc Carter for “Mythic Quest” – Episode: “Backstory!”

Adam Bricker for “Hacks” – Episode: “There is No Line”

Paula Huidobro for “Physical” – Episode: “Let’s Get Together”

Jaime Reynoso AMC “The Kominsky Method” – Episode: “And it’s Getting More and More Absurd”

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ellen Kuras, ASC

Career Achievement in Television Award: Peter Levy ASC ACS

President’s AwardJohn Lindley ASC

Curtis Clark Technical Achievement Award: Dan Sasaki