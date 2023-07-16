American Pickers’ Danielle Colby’s daughter Memphis nearly suffers NSFW wardrobe malfunction in short dress for new pic

AMERICAN Pickers star Danielle Colby’s daughter Memphis has stunned fans with a sexy snap, nearly suffering a NSFW slip.

The model frequently treats her loyal social media followers with sexy pictures in tiny outfits and lingerie.

5 American Pickers star Danielle Colby’s daughter nearly suffered a NSFW slip in a new pic /@lolahbearxo

5 Danielle often posts similarly sexy pictures on her social media account /lolahbearxo

Memphis, 22, posted a picture of herself sitting in a computer chair in front of what appeared to be a bed.

She had on a strappy floral skater-style dress with the short skirt just protecting her modesty.

The American Pickers star’s daughter was sitting with one leg up on the chair, playing with her sock.

The position left her vulnerable to a NSFW wardrobe malfunction.

Memphis had her hair in pigtails and was wearing a pair of glasses in the photo.

She captioned the post: “Who do you think I main on Valorant? And can you guess my placement? Winner gets a surprise in the DMs.”

She frequently interacts with fans in this manner and they appear to enjoy it.

Her comments are typically flooded with responses to her video game-themed questions as well as compliments from her supporters.

Memphis isn’t the only member of her family that’s known to show some skin on social media.

Her mom Danielle frequently posts snippets of her burlesque routine, shows off costumes, and shares generally sexy pics on social media.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a clip from a recent burlesque show.

In the clip, Danielle was seen wearing a green corset and thong covered in glitter and sequins as she performed.

She completed the look with a green headpiece that was decked out in sequins.

The History Channel star was also seen wearing a full face of makeup.

She put on a show for the crowded room, spinning around and shaking her bare butt at the crowd.

The audience applauded her for her moves.

Danielle used the clip to promote an upcoming performance in her caption: “Doing my little happy dance because the next Dope Show is TONIGHT! See you there.”

INSTAGRAM BAN

Memphis shared an equally sexy snap that same day, posing in a plunging dress without a bra on after getting ‘banned’ from Instagram.

The OnlyFans model teased major cleavage while wearing a sexy floral dress.

She had on purple panda ears and combed her dark hair into pigtails for the post.

She smiled at the camera before sticking her tongue out.

Memphis captioned the post: “My tongue. Small and adorable,” with a sad emoji.

She previously expressed her displeasure with the platform in another post that showed her wearing black lingerie.

She was tied in red rope in the post.

She claimed: “I’m shadowbanned. So gimme some love,” with a sad emoji.

Shadowbanned means the social media site has made the content creator’s posts and comments no longer visible to other users, according to YouTuberNeil Patel.

5 Memphis’ fans have come to love her NSFW posts /lolahbearxo

5 The OnlyFans models often asks game-related questions in her posts /lolahbearxo