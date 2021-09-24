American Influencer Awards: Meet Travel finalists @thebucketlistfam

After Garrett Gee sold his app to Snapchat four years ago, the family had an opportunity to take some time to travel. Gee and his wife, Jessica, decided to pack their belongings and explore the world with their children. They shared their adventures on Twitter as @thebucketlistfam.

Their social success has landed them as finalists for the Travel Influencer of the Year category in this year’s American Influencer Awards.

The following is an excerpt from a conversation with the Gees about their background and goals. This was edited for clarity and space.

Q: How did your journey begin?

A: We were living in an apartment in Utah and I was going to school and also working on an iPhone app. I sold the app to Snapchat. It was Jessica’s idea, to travel and take some time. The main goal was to find our future. Four months of travel was planned, and those four months turned into four years of full time travel. Together, we’ve been to 88 countries.

Q: What misconceptions do people have about working with influencers?

A: To an outsider it looks like our lives are on non-stop vacation. When friends and family come along on a trip with us, they quickly realize how hard work we put in.

Q: What’s the best thing about being an influencer.

A: Experiencing the world as a family, making these family memories. Our children learn about other cultures and people, as well as animals.

Q: ​​​​​With the industry being so big, how do you remain true to yourself and unique?

A: It goes back to our intentions and goals at the beginning which was journal keeping. We aren’t just following TikTok trends. Instead, we are documenting family memories.

Q: If you were not a travel influencer, what would you be doing?

A: ​​​​​​​For me my first priority is always just being a mom, so I would probably work a lot less. – Jessica Gee

A: I’d be doing something entrepreneurial. – Garrett Gee

Q: You are a finalist for Traveler Influencer of the Year. Please give me three reasons why people should vote you or why you should win.

A: We believe people shouldn’t spend their lives on social media. I hope people enjoy our content and find inspiration to live a fulfilling life. We have three very cute children.

Q: Where can viewers catch what is next for you?

A: Jessica just signed a book deal, writing a book for National Geographic, the ‘Bible for family travel.’ Garrett is currently working on the Bucket List Studio. We will be cartooning our stories and adventures. That is Garrett’s new entrepreneurial venture.