American Idol fans beg Ryan Seacrest to ‘quit’ after ‘nasty’ and ‘brutal’ comments to contestants who didn’t make top 12

AMERICAN Idol fans have called for host Ryan Seacrest to leave the show after he was accused of shading contestants.

During Monday’s episode, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star was tasked with telling contestants whether they made it into the top 12 or not and some felt he was a little “nasty” delivering the news.

From early on in the episode it was clear that Ryan, 48, wasn’t going to sugarcoat anything for American Idol hopefuls.

He told one competitor, “You sand lose you to love me. We might lose you tonight,” which some viewers felt was particularly “harsh.”

On Reddit, viewers shared their reactions live, with many focused on Ryan’s behavior.

One commenter wrote: “‘We might lose you tonight’ was so nasty omg.”

Someone else chimed in: “Ryan not softening any blows lmao.”

A third fan wrote: “These announcements Ryan’s giving have me weak.”

Another suggested: “Ryan really needs to leave the show. He’s been so off today and yesterday, he just seems done.”

On Twitter, the comments were much the same.

“Ryan said the judges are being too nice, l keep em in line,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Omg that was such a read the way Ryan told Michael he wasn’t going thru.”

“Ryan is brutal tonight lmao,” a third fan wrote in a Tweet.

The backlash comes just one day after fans slammed the show for airing what they called an unbearably long episode on Sunday.

The three-hour television broadcast saw the competition whittled down from 26 singers to 20, and people “couldn’t even vote for their favorites until the end.”

There were three live performances, including past winners HunterGirl and Noah Thompson, as well as Smokey Robinson.

When the smoke cleared, only six of the contestants were eliminated over the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST event.

The other 20 singers were slated to perform during Monday’s episode, with some singing for their chance to remain on the show.

Of the finalists, 10 will be voted on by fans and the fate of the other two will be decided by the judges.

So much of the episode was filler that fans could barely make it to the point where they could vote for the top 12 and had to keep track of who they liked instead of being able to vote as it aired.

One Twitter user bashed: “Cut out all the bull**it out & this could have been done in an hour. 3 hours is 100% unnecessary.”

“Why does it need to be 3 hours?!” wrote another.

“Are all 26 there tonight or only half? I’m so confused and how is this 3 hours?” wondered a third.

Another wrote: “American Idol is a farce. Instead of giving people time to watch & digest the performances, they go 3 hours until 11PM EST when voting opens, and end voting at 9 AM the next day.

“What’s the rush? How does that make for a fair competition?”

A fourth said: “We could have cut this American Idol episode from 3 hours to 1 hour. If we didn’t have to focus so much on backstory. Just show me their talent and let me vote.”

A fifth wrote: “It’s only 9:15. I want to get my American Idol votes in

but we have to wait until 11:00.”