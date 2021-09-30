American Horror Story: Double Feature Already One-Upped My Grand Theory With First Alien Episode

*Spoilers below for American Horror Story: Double Feature first episode for Part II: Death Valley, so be warned! *

After delivering its creative-junkie twist to northeastern vampire lore, American Horror Story: Double Feature flew across the country to New Mexico, and I think it’s safe to say that trip was taken inside a flying object of the unidentified variety. And with the first installment of this four-episode “Death Valley” arc, the FX anthology saw my over-arching theory about the season — which admittedly hadn’t become anything super-intricate yet, given the lack of details — and raised it by a couple of sharp left turns. Which, if we’re being honest, is exactly what I want from American Horror Story. Let’s get to it.