American Born Chinese is based on a novel or comic?

The new American Born Chinese Disney TV show is based on a comic, graphic novel or original book?

This week Disney Plus will release its new action comedy TV show, American Born Chinese.

The eight episodes are scheduled to be released around the globe on May 24. This new series certainly has the attention of the fans, with over 6.3 millions views on the trailer on YouTube.

Now, fans are curious as to whether American Born Chinese is based on an original book, graphic novel, or comic series – here is everything that you need to know.

Does American Born Chinese have a comic or book basis?

The upcoming American Born Chinese television series was indeed inspired by a graphic novel written and published in 2006 by Gene Luen Yang.

After being a finalist in that year’s National Book Awards for Young People’s Literature, American Born Chinese would go on to win countless publisher awards including the Michael L Printz Award, the Eisner Award for Best Graphic Album: New, the Publishers Weekly Comics Week Best Comic of the Year, Best Book Award from The Chinese American Librarians Association, and was even Amazon’s Best Graphic Novel/Comic of the Year.

The original American Born Chinese comic book is available from Amazon, Goodreads and Waterstones as well as Blackwells and Thrift Books. It can also be purchased digitally through Google Play and Apple iBooks.

The showrunners took into consideration the differences that were needed from the book.

Speaking as part of the series’ promotional tour, Gene You can also read about the importance of this in our article. that “It’s been an incredible experience, you know I’ve got to hang out with movie stars and with two Oscar winners, some amazing writers as well, but there were lots of challenges in adapting that book into a TV series.”

Kelvin Yu spoke to ScreenRant about his show. You can also add your own comments. how they needed the series “updating it to the present day because the book actually takes place vaguely in the ’80s and ’90s.” Adding that “the structure of the book is [also] very unique and important to the book, but you can’t necessarily just ship that over to TV.”

American born Chinese author has doubts about a TV version

The journey of American Born Chinese from graphic novel to TV series was certainly as dramatic as the storyline itself and as revealed by author Gene Lue Yang, the road to streaming wasn’t one trodden lightly.

“The book came out in 2006, and I think there was resistance from both sides. There was resistance from Hollywood towards stories that had Asian American protagonists, and then there was internal resistance in me too” he explained.

“I was specifically freaked out. In the book I created a character named Cousin Ching-Kee, which is an amalgamation all the stereotypes I was exposed to as a child. It was a real nightmare for me to think that, if the book was ever adapted into a movie, that character’s clips would appear on YouTube, completely out of context. I just didn’t want to do that.”

Yang remarked that studios were only interested in taking advantage of publicity and interest generated by the Beijing Olympic Games.

“When I pushed on it, I realized that they were interested because the Beijing Olympics were coming up and they wanted something with the word Chinese in the title to coincide with that,” Yang said.

“After that, I was like, “these Hollywood people”, you know what I mean? Then I eventually met Melvin. Kelvin then gave me a solution for my fear. I was like, “Oh, that’s actually very smart,” so we ran with it.”

Yang cites the Asian blockbuster Everything, Everywhere, All at Once by fellow Asian Americans as the catalyst that finally led Hollywood to change the way it thinks about Asian stories and promotes them.

“We got front-row seats to this whole incredible, much-deserved ride. But the planets lined up, from the audiences and the streamers getting on board to us being ready for the right moment.”

